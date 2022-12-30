ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

MLive.com

Five things to watch as Michigan State resumes Big Ten play this week

EAST LANSING – Michigan State has had plenty of time for rest over the last three weeks. And it’s going to need it. Michigan State resumes Big Ten play on Tuesday with a home game against Nebraska, kicking off a slate of 18 Big Ten games between now and early March. Only twice in that stretch do the Spartans have more than three days off in between contests.
EAST LANSING, MI
State College

Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on

It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MLive.com

Ohio State football’s national championship hopes slip away in 42-41 loss to Georgia in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — To dethrone defending national champion Georgia on Saturday night, Ohio State football would need to be everything it wasn’t the last time it took the field. It needed incendiary offense and back-breaking plays from unlikely sources. It needed an assertive defensive stop, then another, then another. It most of all needed the confident presence demanded of teams who play for national championships.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Michigan reserve linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal

With the Michigan football team back in Ann Arbor and clearing out lockers, another player has elected to move on. Freshman linebacker Deuce Spurlock entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive, after just one season with the Wolverines. Spurlock will have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Conditions on retractable field an issue for Michigan, TCU in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The field at State Farm Stadium, where Michigan lost to TCU in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, is remarkable. Resting on 13 railroad-like tracks, it can roll on 546 steel wheels to move the 740 feet in and out of the stadium at the push of a button. It allows for, among other things, the natural grass surface to be used in the indoor stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff

It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

FORT WORTH, TX
MLive.com

COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kevin Willard on who's to blame for ugly loss, decision to sit starters, Terps' slow starts and more

After a nightmarish 81-46 loss at Michigan, Maryland basketball's worst Big Ten loss since joining the conference in 2014, Terps coach Kevin Willard took responsibility. "This is on me. It's nothing to do with the players. This is totally on me and I'll get it right," Willard said after his team was dismantled at Crisler Arena. "This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready ... I don't think there's anything I can say besides I totally let down this program and these kids so this is on me this is a total, total failure."
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

For Michigan, It’s Not Good Enough Just To ‘Be Here’

A year ago to the day, then-ranked No. 2 Michigan rolled into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida. Coming off their first win over Ohio State since 2011 and first Big Ten championship in even longer, the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh had already exorcised their demons. A few short hours after they arrived at the stadium, they watched as Kirby Smart hoisted the Orange Bowl Trophy and quarterback Stetson Bennett won the MVP award. The Wolverines were trounced by the big and physical third ranked Bulldogs, and looked inferior in every aspect of the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI

