After a nightmarish 81-46 loss at Michigan, Maryland basketball's worst Big Ten loss since joining the conference in 2014, Terps coach Kevin Willard took responsibility. "This is on me. It's nothing to do with the players. This is totally on me and I'll get it right," Willard said after his team was dismantled at Crisler Arena. "This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready ... I don't think there's anything I can say besides I totally let down this program and these kids so this is on me this is a total, total failure."

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO