FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Jim Harbaugh’s bowl losing streak reaches six with Michigan’s loss to TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan wrapped the 2015 season, and kicked off 2016, with a 41-7 New Year’s Day stomping of Florida in the Citrus Bowl. It was an impressive end to Jim Harbaugh’s first season as Michigan’s head coach and left fans giddy about the program’s future.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Defense Still Needs Work, Noah Ruggles Was Failed Before His Kick Sailed and C.J. Stroud Shined Bright in Atlanta
And with that, the 2022 season comes to an end. After Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, every soul in Buckeye Nation felt the same emotion simultaneously. Let's talk about that. Before we do, I, of course, have to say this: Let's have a...
MLive.com
Five things to watch as Michigan State resumes Big Ten play this week
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has had plenty of time for rest over the last three weeks. And it’s going to need it. Michigan State resumes Big Ten play on Tuesday with a home game against Nebraska, kicking off a slate of 18 Big Ten games between now and early March. Only twice in that stretch do the Spartans have more than three days off in between contests.
saturdaytradition.com
Steele Chambers fights back emotions discussing Ohio State's 2022 season: 'I love these guys'
Steele Chambers gave his all in the College Football Playoff 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Chambers was a part of a Buckeyes’ defense that held their own up until the last quarter of the game as the team lost 42-41 on a heartbreaking missed 50-yard field goal.
State College
Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on
It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: After calling a perfect game, Ryan Day hands it away with awful choice
With Ohio sports betting LIVE NOW, you can sign-up today and get hundreds of dollars in bonuses to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ryan Day trudged to the mound in the 9th inning, perfect game still intact....
MLive.com
Ohio State football’s national championship hopes slip away in 42-41 loss to Georgia in Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — To dethrone defending national champion Georgia on Saturday night, Ohio State football would need to be everything it wasn’t the last time it took the field. It needed incendiary offense and back-breaking plays from unlikely sources. It needed an assertive defensive stop, then another, then another. It most of all needed the confident presence demanded of teams who play for national championships.
MLive.com
Michigan reserve linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal
With the Michigan football team back in Ann Arbor and clearing out lockers, another player has elected to move on. Freshman linebacker Deuce Spurlock entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive, after just one season with the Wolverines. Spurlock will have...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt calls for overhaul of college football officiating following Fiesta Bowl performance
Joel Klatt joined in on criticizing college football officiating following the Fiesta Bowl. Klatt referenced 2 especially egregious calls that were missed in the game, including a Roman Wilson TD that was overturned and a no-call on what seemed like targeting in the 4th. Klatt said that “officiating in CFB...
MLive.com
Conditions on retractable field an issue for Michigan, TCU in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The field at State Farm Stadium, where Michigan lost to TCU in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, is remarkable. Resting on 13 railroad-like tracks, it can roll on 546 steel wheels to move the 740 feet in and out of the stadium at the push of a button. It allows for, among other things, the natural grass surface to be used in the indoor stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff
It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
MLive.com
FanDuel promo code & Fiesta Bowl picks: TCU vs. Michigan prediction
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College Football Playoff is finally here, and FanDuel Sportsbook is also here to make it the best experience possible. New members can...
MLive.com
Caesars promo code MLIVEFULL: Peach Bowl perks + Georgia vs. Ohio St pick
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Many college bowl games have now already been played, but the most important are still yet to come. You can now click here...
CJ Stroud's Mom Has Shocking Admission On How Fans Treated Her Son After Losing To Michigan
Football rivalry hate run deep in Big Ten country, especially between Michigan and Ohio State. But sometimes fans take it too far. This year, star quarterback CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines in a blowout in Columbus. At the time, it appeared to knock Ohio State out of ...
247Sports
Kevin Willard on who's to blame for ugly loss, decision to sit starters, Terps' slow starts and more
After a nightmarish 81-46 loss at Michigan, Maryland basketball's worst Big Ten loss since joining the conference in 2014, Terps coach Kevin Willard took responsibility. "This is on me. It's nothing to do with the players. This is totally on me and I'll get it right," Willard said after his team was dismantled at Crisler Arena. "This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready ... I don't think there's anything I can say besides I totally let down this program and these kids so this is on me this is a total, total failure."
For Michigan, It’s Not Good Enough Just To ‘Be Here’
A year ago to the day, then-ranked No. 2 Michigan rolled into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida. Coming off their first win over Ohio State since 2011 and first Big Ten championship in even longer, the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh had already exorcised their demons. A few short hours after they arrived at the stadium, they watched as Kirby Smart hoisted the Orange Bowl Trophy and quarterback Stetson Bennett won the MVP award. The Wolverines were trounced by the big and physical third ranked Bulldogs, and looked inferior in every aspect of the game.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Sterling Heights.
