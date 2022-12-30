Eric Norton Irwin, age 81, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on December 22, 2022 at Advent Hospital Ocala, Florida. Eric was born in Baltimore, Maryland to his parents, Clayton Jerome Irwin and Ernestine Norton. He retired from BellSouth as a Cable Splicer. He enjoyed reading and fishing with his brother Donnie. He enjoyed model trains. Eric loved humor and was always delighted when he could help someone smile. Eric was a social, active man who was deeply involved in his church. At Highlands Baptist Church he served on the property and grounds committee. He served as a deacon and was responsible for organizing the ushers and the welcome team for the worship service. He enjoyed the small group that met in his home for Bible study and fellowship. His family and friends will always remember him as a person who loved them and made them smile. Eric enjoyed expressing himself in prose, producing loving tender and encouraging thoughts.

OCALA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO