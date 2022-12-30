Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Colorful Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
There were too many colors to list in this beautiful sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
January, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida
There's plenty to do here in Lake County, Florida to keep you busy this January 2023:. Events in January, 2023 - Lake County, FloridaPhoto byGlen CarrieonUnsplash. Clermont First Friday Food Trucks: on the first Friday of every month from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, you can enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street.
ocala-news.com
Mary Sue Rich Community Center to host painting classes for veterans
A new artistic program for veterans is heading to the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place later this month. Local veterans are invited to join visual artist and U.S. Army veteran Aaron Thomas for free art classes on Wednesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center (1812 NW 21st Avenue in Ocala).
Citrus County Chronicle
Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre
It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
ocala-news.com
Eric Norton Irwin
Eric Norton Irwin, age 81, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on December 22, 2022 at Advent Hospital Ocala, Florida. Eric was born in Baltimore, Maryland to his parents, Clayton Jerome Irwin and Ernestine Norton. He retired from BellSouth as a Cable Splicer. He enjoyed reading and fishing with his brother Donnie. He enjoyed model trains. Eric loved humor and was always delighted when he could help someone smile. Eric was a social, active man who was deeply involved in his church. At Highlands Baptist Church he served on the property and grounds committee. He served as a deacon and was responsible for organizing the ushers and the welcome team for the worship service. He enjoyed the small group that met in his home for Bible study and fellowship. His family and friends will always remember him as a person who loved them and made them smile. Eric enjoyed expressing himself in prose, producing loving tender and encouraging thoughts.
10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)
6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
villages-news.com
The Villages provides information about New Year’s holiday trash collection
The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the New Year’s holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. Community...
WESH
Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old D'amonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
WCJB
Marion County issues notice to Rainbow Lakes Estates after failing water monitoring requirements
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are sending out a notice to residents of the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood after failing to meet water quality monitoring requirements. Officials announced the county did not collect the required lead and copper samples to study the water supply. According to the county,...
ocala-news.com
Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure
Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
WCJB
Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
Social Scene | January 2023
Thousands of people were on hand for Light Up Ocala,. the beloved annual tradition that helps kick off the holidays.
ocala-news.com
Resident shares thoughts on giving to others year-round, not just on Christmas
I haven’t decorated for Christmas since leaving my parent’s home in the ’70s. I still have their lights and some ornaments that are up to 70 years old. I don’t buy Christmas presents. Instead, I help others year-round when I can, and I do it without asking for anything in return. The hype and crass greed around Christmas bugs me. I believe that you should be a giving person year-round, just as Jesus was. He didn’t help others only once a year, and neither should we.
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
In The Swim
Although their saga includes adventures with friends such as W. C. Fields, Ross Allen, Johnny Weissmuller and Esther Williams, the real legacy of the Perry family is having taught thousands of people to swim over the last 100 years. The numbers of people who have learned to swim from members...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue offers tips to help veterans affected by fireworks
As residents and visitors across Marion County prepare to celebrate the new year, Ocala Fire Rescue is offering several tips to help make New Year’s Eve more inclusive for veterans with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. PTSD can occur after a person experiences trauma including, but not limited to, the stress...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire was held Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 12-13 in Tavares. Hosted by The Education Foundation of Lake County, the Faire featured medieval-themed entertainment, food, drinks, interactive games, and fun. Guests were invited to participate by dressing up and shopping for goods from more than 50 artisans working in mediums such as sculpting, candle-making, jewelry, pottery, leather work, garb and more. Every dollar raised from the event goes to teachers and students in Lake County Public Schools.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County commissioners approve list of improvements for area roads
Lake County commissioners have approved of a proposed list of construction projects put forth by the The Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization’s at their December meeting. The MPO has proposed the list which will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Transportation which will consider the funding for the projects...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman jailed without bond on Sumter County warrants
A Leesburg woman has been jailed without bond following her arrest on New Year’s Eve on Sumter County warrants. Elizabeth Chardonay Jergens, 35, was booked on warrants charging her with violating her probation on charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine and possession of fentanyl. She had originally been arrested on those charges this past Feb. 16.
WESH
Police: 74-year-old man missing in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for a man missing in Marion County. Robert Novak, 74, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday. The Ocala Police Department said Novak was at the Superior Residence on Southwest 21st Circle when he was last seen. The direction he went after...
