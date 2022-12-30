Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eric Norton Irwin
Eric Norton Irwin, age 81, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on December 22, 2022 at Advent Hospital Ocala, Florida. Eric was born in Baltimore, Maryland to his parents, Clayton Jerome Irwin and Ernestine Norton. He retired from BellSouth as a Cable Splicer. He enjoyed reading and fishing with his brother Donnie. He enjoyed model trains. Eric loved humor and was always delighted when he could help someone smile. Eric was a social, active man who was deeply involved in his church. At Highlands Baptist Church he served on the property and grounds committee. He served as a deacon and was responsible for organizing the ushers and the welcome team for the worship service. He enjoyed the small group that met in his home for Bible study and fellowship. His family and friends will always remember him as a person who loved them and made them smile. Eric enjoyed expressing himself in prose, producing loving tender and encouraging thoughts.
Colorful Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
There were too many colors to list in this beautiful sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Mary Sue Rich Community Center to host painting classes for veterans
A new artistic program for veterans is heading to the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place later this month. Local veterans are invited to join visual artist and U.S. Army veteran Aaron Thomas for free art classes on Wednesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center (1812 NW 21st Avenue in Ocala).
Resident shares thoughts on giving to others year-round, not just on Christmas
I haven’t decorated for Christmas since leaving my parent’s home in the ’70s. I still have their lights and some ornaments that are up to 70 years old. I don’t buy Christmas presents. Instead, I help others year-round when I can, and I do it without asking for anything in return. The hype and crass greed around Christmas bugs me. I believe that you should be a giving person year-round, just as Jesus was. He didn’t help others only once a year, and neither should we.
Ocala Fire Rescue offers tips to help veterans affected by fireworks
As residents and visitors across Marion County prepare to celebrate the new year, Ocala Fire Rescue is offering several tips to help make New Year’s Eve more inclusive for veterans with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. PTSD can occur after a person experiences trauma including, but not limited to, the stress...
Foggy Mist Over Smith Lake In Belleview
Check out this foggy mist that settled over Smith Lake in Belleview. Thanks to Erin Sullivan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure
Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
44-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Marion County
A 44-year-old woman from Davie was killed last week after she was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 27 in Marion County. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, December 30, a 57-year-old man from Naples was traveling eastbound in a pickup truck on U.S. 27, near the intersection of NW 97th Place, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
72-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV at Ocala intersection
A 72-year-old man was killed on Friday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV at an intersection in southwest Ocala. Shortly before 2 p.m., an 86-year-old woman from Ocala was traveling northbound on SW 80th Avenue in an SUV. As her vehicle approached the intersection of SW 90th Street, she began to make a left turn into the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Ocala police investigating shooting that killed two men, wounded four others
The Ocala Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that killed two men and wounded four others on Sunday morning. According to OPD, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of SW 5th Street. Two men, identified as 30-year-old Davonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced deceased.
Ocala Fire Rescue encourages prompt disposal of Christmas trees due to fire hazard
Ocala firefighters are encouraging residents to remove their Christmas trees as soon as possible to help minimize the risk of a house fire. In a social media post, Ocala Fire Rescue stated that residents should “keep the memories of the holiday season and remove the hazards.” According to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA), nearly one-third (30%) of all home fires in the United States involving Christmas trees occur in the month of January.
Ocala pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve
A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 35 in Ocala on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Ocala was standing in the left turn lane of State Road 35, just south of SE 28th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Convicted felon, passenger arrested after Ocala police find loaded gun and marijuana in vehicle
The Ocala Police Department arrested a 71-year-old convicted felon and his 39-year-old passenger after a loaded firearm and marijuana were found inside their vehicle during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, December 21, an OPD officer observed a pickup truck that ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 7th...
