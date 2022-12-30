ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

‘Turning the Corner’: Thousands to Attend 134th Rose Parade

Thousands of spectators will line Colorado Boulevard and other Pasadena streets Monday to witness the 134th Rose Parade, featuring the annual array of floral-colored floats, musical performances by marching bands from across the country and a host of equestrians. The parade will step off at 8 a.m., opening with a...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Forecasters Predict More Rain This Week Across Southland

Monday morning’s crisp weather — a picturesque backdrop for the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena — isn’t expected to last, with rainfall set to start as soon as this evening, according to Southland forecasters. Part of a new wave of storms expected this week, the National...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed by MTA Bus in La Crescenta

A woman was killed by an MTA bus in La Crescenta Sunday. The fatal accident happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police. The woman died at the scene. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation...
GLENDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

SoCal Gets Break from Rain for New Year’s Day, But More Storms Coming

The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena calls for cloudy skies and cold temperatures but no rain, according to the National Weather Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

High Chance of Rain Coming This Week in Riverside County

A wind advisory was in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday evening in the Riverside County mountains, with forecasters warning that unsecured objects could be blown down and “a few power outages may result,” according to the National Weather Service. Gusts up to 50 mph were expected in the mountains.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

South El Monte House Damaged by Flames

Flames damaged a house in South El Monte Monday morning. The fire was reported at 2:44 a.m. in the 2600 block of Marybeth Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Rangel. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the home’s attic when firefighters arrived, Rangel said....
SOUTH EL MONTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Battery Fire Damages Tustin House

Electrical failure of a lithium-ion battery was determined to have caused a two-alarm house fire in unincorporated Tustin Sunday. Thick black smoke was spewing from the two-story house in video shot while firefighters worked to put out the blaze, which was reported at 4:48 p.m. in the 18700 block of Pinto Lane, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
TUSTIN, CA
mynewsla.com

Body Found at Base of Cliff Near San Pedro’s Sunken City

A body was found Sunday at the base of a cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call at 10:38 a.m. Sunday from county lifeguards reporting a possible fatality at the base of the cliff. The victim was located and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Huntington Beach ID’d

Huntington Beach police Saturday released the name of the 49-year-old pedestrian killed when he was struck by a pickup truck. John Diaz was a Huntington Beach resident, Sgt. Anthony Pham told City News Service. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Friday on Slater Avenue west of Keelson Lane, Pham...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Corona IDs Banning Man Killed in South Los Angeles

A man shot to death earlier this week in South Los Angeles was identified Friday as a Banning resident. The man shot in a parking lot at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Imperial Highway was 23-year-old Korey Slaughter, according to the coroner’s office. The crime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Man in Mission Hills

A man in his 50s died after his vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday at Sepulveda and Brand boulevards, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The vehicle was southbound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Batteries Blamed for Irvine House Fire

Flames consumed a garage attached to a two-story Irvine home and spread to the roof and attic Monday morning and firefighters believe it was caused by a lithium-ion battery failure. Neighbors reported the fire at 12:32 a.m. in the 4000 block of Homestead Street, according to the Orange County Fire...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Biker Killed, Passenger Injured in Crash With Railroad Crossing Gate

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Struck By Three Vehicles in Long Beach, Killed

One of the three vehicles that fatally struck a man in Long Beach fled the scene, authorities said Sunday. The victim was struck at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Avenue and 27th Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers arriving at the scene located a Honda Odyssey that was driven by a 78-year-old man.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking in Chatsworth Alley

A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. The westbound vehicle struck...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Shot to Death on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley

A driver was shot to death on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said Sunday. The shooting happened on the southbound 215 Freeway at Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding CHP officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped within the center median...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead In Canoga Park Alley

A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said Monday. Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The deceased was described as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Fire That Damaged San Gabriel Mission

A man was ordered Friday to stand trial on arson and burglary charges stemming from a four-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to the historic San Gabriel Mission nearly 2 1/2 years ago. Superior Court Judge Craig Richman found sufficient evidence to require John David Corey, 59, to stand trial...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
mynewsla.com

Searchers Find Missing OC Hiker Dead

Searchers Saturday located the body of a 63-year-old Yorba Linda man who disappeared Friday on an early morning hike through Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea. The body of Jeffrey Morton was found about 4:15 p.m. after searchers were made aware of the specific route he used to hike, sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle told City News Service. He was found a short distance from the start of the route.
BREA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy