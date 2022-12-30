Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking in Chatsworth Alley
A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. The westbound vehicle struck...
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Biker Killed, Passenger Injured in Crash With Railroad Crossing Gate
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist, who...
Fundraiser held for family of woman killed in hit-and-run at South LA street takeover
A fundraiser was held for the family of a woman in her 20s who was struck and killed during a street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Driver Shot to Death on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley
A driver was shot to death on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said Sunday. The shooting happened on the southbound 215 Freeway at Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding CHP officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped within the center median...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead In Canoga Park Alley
A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said Monday. Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The deceased was described as...
Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
2urbangirls.com
1 killed in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the convenience store located on Mission Road and Selig Place. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. Homicide investigators were called to the scene after officers learned that one person had been fatally shot. It was unclear whether they were pronounced dead at the scene or hospitalized as a result of the shooting. Authorities provided no further information.
Woman killed after being hit by Metro bus in Glendale
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a Metro bus in Glendale Sunday morning. According to Glendale Fire Department, the crash occurred at around 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue. Paramedics arrived and found a woman trapped under the bus. Unable to reach the woman, a heavy-duty tow truck was called to assist the situation and the bus off of her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators were working to determine what caused the crash.
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Man in Mission Hills
A man in his 50s died after his vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday at Sepulveda and Brand boulevards, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The vehicle was southbound...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police have released the name of the 49-year-old pedestrian killed when he was struck by a pickup truck. John Diaz was a Huntington Beach resident according to authorities. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Friday on Slater Avenue west of Keelson Lane,...
Man killed by suspected DUI driver in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a man was killed by a suspected DUI driver in Long Beach Saturday night. The victim is an adult male who has not been identified by Long Beach Police. Officers responded to the 300 block of Market Street around 5:22 p.m. Police say the victim and another person were pushing a […]
pasadenanow.com
California Highway Patrol Officers Conducting Anti-DUI Crackdown
The California Highway Patrol, along with other law enforcement agencies wrap up an end-of-year crackdown on drunken and drug-impaired drivers Monday evening in Los Angeles County. The California Highway Patrol initiated its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deployed to catch impaired motorists,...
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in East Los Angeles Alley
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound,...
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Driver Leaves Scene Of Fatal Crash, Calls Police To Report Incident
A motorist who fatally struck a man in Long Beach later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, authorities said Monday. Officers dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard located the victim in the roadway, appearing to have been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
