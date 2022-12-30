US stocks fall in last trading day of the year, capping worst performance since 2008

A trader works during the Fed rate announcement on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2019. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

US stocks moved lower on the last trading day of 2022, ending what has been a tough year for investors.

Indexes are poised to close out their worst year since 2008.

Investors will look for relief in 2023 in the form of a more friendly Federal Reserve and easing inflation.

US stocks fell on Friday, the last trading day of 2022, capping off a terrible year for investors as high inflation, high interest rates, and growing concerns of a recession weighed on stock prices.

The major indexes are headed for their worst year since 2008, when the S&P 500 fell 38%. Through Thursday, the S&P 500 was down 19% for the year, the Dow was off 8.6%, while the Nasdaq has plunged 33%.

Investors will be looking for relief in 2023 in the form of easing inflation, a more friendly Federal Reserve, and the potential for the economy to sidestep a recession.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Friday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.80% to $77.77 per barrel. Brent crude , oil's international benchmark, dropped 0.48% to $83.06.

Gold rose 0.10% to $1,827.90 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose five basis points to 3.88%.

Bitcoin fell 0.78% to $16,476, while ether dropped 0.45% to $1,192.