Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
What's ahead for Congress in 2023? Republicans looking for payback
A New Year, a new Congress, and a divided government. Yet, Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, and Democrat Josh Gottheimer, of New Jersey, still believe that, in a splintered, GOP-held House, good things can happen. "Most people have never heard of us," Fitzpatrick said. "They're like, 'Really? There's a group of Democrats and Republicans actually get together and sit down?'"
Revelations from Trump taxes
After a years-long legal battle between former President Donald Trump and Congress, on Friday House Democrats released six years' worth of Trump's tax returns, just days before Republicans take control of the House. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports some of the revelations, from how little taxes he paid, to the lack of an audit, as was expected by the IRS.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
These are the gun control laws passed in 2022
Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
New laws and regulations that will be enacted in 2023 across the U.S.
From Times Square to California, millions across the United States celebrated the new year. 2023 will represent a a year of new laws, new regulations and new changes for many Americans. Charlie De Mar has more about what to look for in 2023.
Amid final acts of 117th Congress, series of moves to restrict the embattled Architect of the Capitol
Washington — CBS News has learned of a series of efforts on Capitol Hill in the final days of the 117th Congress to make it easier to remove the embattled Architect of the Capitol or to reduce his ability to misuse a perk of his office. The new efforts...
