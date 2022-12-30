A New Year, a new Congress, and a divided government. Yet, Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, and Democrat Josh Gottheimer, of New Jersey, still believe that, in a splintered, GOP-held House, good things can happen. "Most people have never heard of us," Fitzpatrick said. "They're like, 'Really? There's a group of Democrats and Republicans actually get together and sit down?'"

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO