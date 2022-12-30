ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

What's ahead for Congress in 2023? Republicans looking for payback

A New Year, a new Congress, and a divided government. Yet, Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, and Democrat Josh Gottheimer, of New Jersey, still believe that, in a splintered, GOP-held House, good things can happen. "Most people have never heard of us," Fitzpatrick said. "They're like, 'Really? There's a group of Democrats and Republicans actually get together and sit down?'"
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Revelations from Trump taxes

After a years-long legal battle between former President Donald Trump and Congress, on Friday House Democrats released six years' worth of Trump's tax returns, just days before Republicans take control of the House. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports some of the revelations, from how little taxes he paid, to the lack of an audit, as was expected by the IRS.
CBS News

These are the gun control laws passed in 2022

Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
DELAWARE STATE

