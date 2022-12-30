Houston fans were treated to two scintillating fights in 2022 involving multiple world titles. As a result, never before has the runner-up position figured so prominently in the Houston Boxing Awards. Both fights were won conclusively and without controversy by the Houston-area fighters. One made history with the unification of all four major belts and crowning of an undisputed champion in the junior middleweight division. The other was equally exhilarating, and although a vacant junior welterweight belt was at stake, it was not quite as magnitudinal as the first. The aforementioned pair of fights dominated this year's awards in the categories of Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year and Round of the Year.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO