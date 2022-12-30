Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Houston Chronicle
Houston basketball inches closer to top spot in latest rankings
The University of Houston Cougars continue to be a mainstay near the top of the college basketball rankings as the calendar turns to 2023. UH moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Monday following wins over Tulsa and UCF to start AAC play. The Cougars trail only undefeated Purdue, which garnered 60 of 61 first-place votes, in the rankings. Houston sits at No. 1 nationally both at KenPom.com and in the most recent NET Rankings, with its only setback of the season being a close top-10 loss to Alabama last month,
papercitymag.com
J’Wan Roberts Impresses Hakeem Olajuwon, Shows Why Kelvin Sampson’s UH Player Development System Is the Best In College Basketball
Hakeem Olajuwon, one of the greatest players in UH and NBA history, sees plenty to love in undersized UH big man J'Wan Roberts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) With Kelvin Sampson’s team trailing with less than eight minutes remaining, with the University of Houston seemingly on its way to joining UConn as a top three upset victim, the talent-packed Cougars need a game changer. Calling. . . J’Wan Roberts?
XFL Texas in 2023? Here’s what you need to know
The XFL is scheduled to kick off the season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. This will be the third rendition since the league’s inception in 2001, which ended due to low viewership after its first season. Then, COVID-19 ended the second attempt halfway into its second season in 2020, resulting in the league’s bankruptcy. Eventually, […]
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurant
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal drew praise after paying for all of the meals in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area.Photo byKevin HernandezonUnsplash.
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
Boxing Scene
2022 Houston Boxing Awards - Charlos, Esparza, Flores, Williams, More
Houston fans were treated to two scintillating fights in 2022 involving multiple world titles. As a result, never before has the runner-up position figured so prominently in the Houston Boxing Awards. Both fights were won conclusively and without controversy by the Houston-area fighters. One made history with the unification of all four major belts and crowning of an undisputed champion in the junior middleweight division. The other was equally exhilarating, and although a vacant junior welterweight belt was at stake, it was not quite as magnitudinal as the first. The aforementioned pair of fights dominated this year's awards in the categories of Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year and Round of the Year.
Houston ranked No. 1 city for the stock market in 2022 by CNBC
In a Friday interview on CNBC, Mayor Turner applauded Houston's economy and highlighted its future.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
maritime-executive.com
Houston is Proceeding with Container Dwell Fee as Volumes Remain High
Port Houston continues to report strong increases in year-over-year container volumes leading port executives to announce that starting February 1, 2023, they will proceed with a Sustain Import Dwell Fee. Like many other ports, Houston has struggled to maintain fluidity at its Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals and address long-term dwell times for some containers.
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
Comments / 0