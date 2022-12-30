Dead body found on E. Princess Anne Road: Police and Fire Rescue

NORFOLK, Va. — A dead body was found on the 900 block of E. Princess Anne Road, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue and Norfolk Police. That’s near the Norfolk Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Authorities went to check on the well-being of a man lying on the ground this morning just after 7 a.m., and later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation is currently being investigated as an “undetermined death,” according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

