Norfolk, VA

Dead body found on E. Princess Anne Road: Police and Fire Rescue

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
3 days ago
 3 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. — A dead body was found on the 900 block of E. Princess Anne Road, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue and Norfolk Police. That’s near the Norfolk Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Authorities went to check on the well-being of a man lying on the ground this morning just after 7 a.m., and later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation is currently being investigated as an “undetermined death,” according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

