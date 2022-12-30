After two years of COVID limitations, ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”s Ryan Seacrest predicts Times Square will be “packed”

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have only been hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for five years, but they already feel like an institution — or at least a towering testament to the eternal beauty of tipsy live television. The show is decisively more sauced and debauched than any other New Year’s Eve program out there, which isn’t to say it’s a total drunken mess. But it’s that endearingly unhinged quality, the sense that Cooper, and especially Cohen, are always one sip away from doing something genuinely embarrassing, that makes for great entertainment. Alas, not everyone seems to agree. At...

4 DAYS AGO