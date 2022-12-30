ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendre Miller could be the X-Factor for TCU to beat Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

By Steven Johnson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Despite his impressive statistics and jaw-dropping big plays, TCU running back Kendre Miller never got enough credit this season as one of college football’s best players.

Some of it is understandable. From Max Duggan’s story to the Hypnotoad , there have been so many compelling TCU storylines and moments during the Horned Frogs run to the College Football Playoff. We don’t have the time to talk about everything right?

On New Year’s Day, if we’re talking about a TCU win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl it’ll likely be — in apart — to this key question.:Can Miller become just the second running back to crack 100 yards against the Wolverines?

He certainly thinks he can be.

“We can do it the same way we did against Texas,” Miller said. “I don’t think Texas had anybody rush for 100 yards and they said we weren’t going to get 100. We got 100.”

Miller rushed for 138 yards in that 17-10 road win at Texas. His 75-yard touchdown broke open the game and in the third quarter. On the same field with Bijan Robinson, a likely first-round NFL pick, Miller was the better and more productive player.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is a rising star, but the absence of the Wolverines’ All-American Blake Corum means Miller won’t have the same opportunity to outmatch another star running back. However, the challenge of gaining 100 yards against the UM defensive front would be equally impressive.

As the numbers show, Miller understands how daunting the task will be.

“You’ve got to come in with that dog mentality, every yard is going to be earned, not given,” Miller said. “We have to take it from them.”

Steve Avila will be one of the key players aiding Miller on the offensive line and has a similar mindset as the star running back.

“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing,” Avila said. “We kind of had that same headline against Texas and we saw how it turned out. We don’t need to change much to put that stat to rest.”

The chemistry between Miller and Avila goes beyond the football field and that tightness off the field translates into the games.

“It’s like a big brother, little brother type of relationship,” Miller said. “He’s the focal point of the offense. The connection that me and him is a good one.”

Part of that is because they know they can get after each other and not worry about the emotions of tense game cause the message to be missed.

“When I tell him, the (O-line) needs to get going it’s never out of disrespect,” Miller said. “We’ve got a job to do and I feel like he takes it to heart and he’ll get them going and then that’s how I get going.”

Offensive linemen don’t always get the recognition they deserve, but Avila said he and the rest of the line take pride in seeing Miller have success.

“We’re doing all we can to make sure he plays good,” Avila said. “It makes me happy to see him succeed, especially this year doing what he’s doing. I do feel like a big brother.”

Miller’s individual success correlates to TCU’s chances against the Wolverines. It’s no coincidence that Michigan’s toughest game was against Illinois and star Chase Brown who rushed for 140 yards.

Brown needed 29 carries to achieve that feat and it might take Miller nearly the same amount.

“I feel good,” Miller said. “All that time off to recover, I feel great for this game Saturday.”

Miller’s ready to go and he will need to be. His production could be the single deciding factor in whether or not the Horned Frogs will have a chance to play for a championship.

