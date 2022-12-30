ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Significant accumulations of ice are possible near and north of Highway 30 in northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa along with wind gusts of 30-40mph Monday night. Additionally, rain and freezing rain will likely change to snow by Tuesday morning with some accumulation north of I-80.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Rain expected to change to snow in evening hours

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Those who live in the Norfolk area can expect a rain break this evening. The AccuWeather forecast shows there will be a momentary break in precipitation around 9 p.m. At this time, the rain is expected to stop and snow is expected to start. As of 5...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Hazardous weather conditions expected in Northeast Neb.

OMAHA - Most of the state, including Northeast Nebraska, is set to experience some hazardous weather conditions Monday into Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Madison, Wayne, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt Counties are in an ice storm warning from 12 p.m. Monday till 6 p.m. Tuesday. Significant icing is...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

2 People Shot To Death In David City

DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
DAVID CITY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KSNB Local4

One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
FULLERTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested for alleged assault involving dog leash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old man is in custody after allegedly wrapping a dog leash around another man's neck during a Sunday night altercation in northeast Nebraska. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and Norfolk Avenue for an assault that had occurred between two males.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man arguing with woman arrested on drug charge

NORFOLK - A disturbance call in the 1400 block of Blaine Street led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on drug charges Saturday afternoon. According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers had contact with 59-year-old Jay Ahrenholtz and a woman he had been arguing with. While investigating the...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Man arrested after attempted assault involving a dog leash

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday night after wrapping a dog leash around another mans neck and threatening to kill him. According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, the assault occurred in the area of 3rd Street and Norfolk Avenue. When officers arrived, they had contact with a...
NORFOLK, NE

