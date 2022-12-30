Read full article on original website
Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77
WAYLAND – Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Natick on November 29, 1945 the daughter of the late John C. Sullivan and Kathleen B. (Sewell) Sullivan. Mary...
Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, 91
NATICK – Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, of Milford formerly of Natick, passed away on December 26, 2022, she was 91. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hainline. Mother of John Wayne Hainline of Tennessee. Dear sister of George F. Parker & his wife Loretta of Natick, Andrew A. Parker & his wife Ruth of Natick, Diane O’Loughlin of Natick, and the late Kenneth V. Parker Jr. & his late wife Louise and the late David A. Parker & his surviving wife Nelda. Loving grandmother to Terri Ann Hainline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, January 2, 2023
1 City Hall is closed today in observance of new Year’s day holiday on Sunday. City Hall will be open Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. 2. The Framingham Public Libraries are closed today. 3. There is no trash curbside collection today. Framingham will be on a one-day...
Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66
NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
MetroWest Medical Center Advertising For Director of Nursing
NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center is advertising for a Director of Nursing for Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. The Tenet-based facility is seeking a Director of Nursing who will be “responsible for operations management for nursing.”. The Director of Nursing reports to the Vice President of Nursing. “MetroWest...
Framingham Police: Child Struck on Route 135
FRAMINGHAM – A child was struck, while trying to cross Route 135, yesterday evening, December 29. Police and fire responded to 596 Waverley Street around 6:25 p.m. for a child struck, while crossing the street, said Police. The child was transported with “non-life-threatening injuries to Boston Children’s Hospital,” said...
Home of the Week: 1927 Colonial in City of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a1927 Colonial in the City of Framingham on Route 126. The 729 Concord Street property was built in 1927. Priced at $570,000 the house has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The multi-family property has 1,312 square feet...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Pole on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a crash on Route 9 yesterday afternoon, December 29. Police were called to 680 Worcester Road at 11:53 a.m. for a vehicle that struck a utility pole. One individual was transported with injuries to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
Leonard Johnson, 81, U.S. Marine
MARLBOROUGH – Leonard Johnson, 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UMass Memorial Hospital – Leominster Campus. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alice (Greene) Johnson. Raised in Framingham, Lenny left high school early to enlist in the United States...
Framingham Library Launches Beginner Reader Book Club
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library is holding a beginner reader book club on Thursdays in 2023. Visit the main Framingham Public Library on the first Thursday of the month from 5 to 6 p.m. for a beginner reader level book and a fun game or craft inspired by the store.
Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, Retired Juniper Hill Principal
SOUTHBOROUGH – Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, of Southborough and West Dennis, passed away on December 23, 2022, following a long illness. She was the daughter of Peter and Rose Aspesi. Gloria graduated from Peters High School in Southborough and received both her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Hollis Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured after a crash on Hollis Street yesterday, December 27. The 2-vehicle crash happened on December 27 at 4:19 p.m. at 228 Hollis Street. One person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was summonsed...
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
Framingham Police: One Driver Summonsed in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was summonsed for motor vehicle violations after a 3-vehicle crash on December 23. the crash happened at 5:57 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Caldor Road. No one was injured, said Police. One driver was “summonsed for motor vehicle violations,” said Framingham Police...
Ashland Hosting Kindergarten Movie Night Friday
ASHLAND – The Ashland PTO will hold a Kindergarten Movie Night on Friday, January 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Warren Elementary cafe. The event is free, but please no siblings. Come in jammies, and bring sleeping bag and pillow. Snacks and water will be provided. This is not...
Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres Retiring After 34 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres is retiring after 34 years. “We’re ending 2022 by bidding farewell to Deputy Chief Felix Torres, who retires today after 34 years of faithful & dedicated service to the City of Framingham. Congratulations on your retirement, Deputy–may it be a long, healthy & happy one! A “Tip of the Helmet” for a job well done!,” posted the Framingham Fire Department today, December 30.
Christmas Carjacking in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Five juveniles were involved in a Christmas carjacking in Framingham, that ended with a crash in Natick. About 8:30 p.m. on Christmas on Second Street, five juveniles are alleged to have pulled a firearm on the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Dana Vannasse, 87
ASHLAND – Dana Vannasse, 87, of Ashland, Massachusetts passed away on December 15, 2022 at home, surrounded by loving family. Dana was born in Belmont, MA on May 17, 1935, the son of Edward and Anne Vannasse. Dana graduated from Boston University in 1957 with a degree in Business...
Framingham Police: Thieves Try To Steal Dirt Bike at 4 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Eames Street at 4 a.m. for two men observed trying to steal a dirt bike from the backyard, said Police. Framingham Police did not get a description of the two men. They were unsuccessful in their theft attempt.
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Howe Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police cited a driver in a Howe & Bishop streets crash on December 23. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:13 p.m. at the intersection. No one was injured, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver “One person “cited for stop sign and failure to yield,” said...
