ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dalton Schultz again proves his value to Cowboys offense in TNF performance

By Tim Lettiero
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iehFw_0jyfJ6RZ00

Thursday night’s game consisted of poor weather conditions, injuries aplenty and poor preparation. The Dallas Cowboys struggled to get the running game going, placing the onus to get the offense moving squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Dak Prescott. He was able to do so as he found solace in three main targets: WRs CeeDee Lamb, T.Y. Hilton and TE Dalton Schultz. The latter was able to make the big plays, the scoring plays.

Following a turnover filled first half, Dallas entered the third quarter only up by four points. After an extremely helpful penalty set Dallas up in the red zone, the Prescott-to-Schultz connection finally established some momentum.

The double-digit lead didn’t last, however, and Dallas needed another Schultz score to finally make it a comfortable margin. The soon-to-be free agent all but sealed the win with his second touchdown reception of the game on this beautifully placed ball.

Although he has been injured and inconsistent this season, and with two rookies breathing down his neck, Schultz cemented himself in Cowboys’ history with his performance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?

Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
DALLAS, TX
The US Sun

Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?

BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys 'Aren't Elite'

The lightning rod that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has done it again, with former NFL running back Eddie George offering his rip-job belief that QB Dak Prescott is the weakness of the "America's Team'' roster. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. (Prescott) is the...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Key injury updates on Parsons, Prescott, Biadasz

If you didn’t know the final score, the chatter on social media Friday might lead you to believe the Cowboys lost to Tennessee. Dallas got no style points for their Week 17 victory, but they’re just fine with that. We’ve got full postgame coverage of the 27-13 win, including the latest updates on Micah Parsons’s bizarre club hand, a scary moment for Dak Prescott’s knee, and what the doctors had to say about Tyler Biadasz’s ankle.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders odds and lines

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) travel to meet the Washington Commanders (8-8) for a Week 18 matchup at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (FOX). The NFL hasn’t announced kickoff time, but we know this game will be on Sunday after the league announced Saturday’s 2 matchups. Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys, Eagles, 49ers to play at same time in crucial Week 18 games

The NFL has released the Week 18 time slots, as fans of multiple organizations waited with bated breath after the conclusion of the Sunday games. The NFC’s No. 1 and No. 7 seeds are still up for grabs, with jockeying going on for all but two slots. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sitting at 8-8 and clinching the NFC South, they are the only NFC team with no impact on the remaining races. The New York Giants are locked into No. 6, but because who they play, their game time mattered as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

198K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy