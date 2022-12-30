ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

ArriveSafe providing free Uber rides home for NYE

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHzSh_0jyfIqd100

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The ArriveSafe program is offering free Uber rides to deter impaired driving on New Year’s Eve.

Top stories at WDTN from 2022

Free Uber rides will be available for Montgomery County residents from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 through 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 through the ArriveSafe program.

Those in need of a ride home can scan the following QR code which will add a voucher to their Uber account. The QR code is also available here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5oIT_0jyfIqd100

Since the program started in 2007, nearly 8,600 free rides have been given, said Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck. He also noted that there were no fatal crashes over the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend.

Dayton’s most popular searches in 2022, according to Google

“I am happy to announce that over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were no fatal traffic crashes in Montgomery County,” said Heck. “In large part because so many in our community made the smart choice and did not get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol and instead used ArriveSafe. I am proud to announce that 189 people got home safely by getting a free Uber ride home.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley

Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage

Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Montgomery County Prosecutor talks funding for ArriveSafe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. is asking the public to take precautions for a safe holiday weekend for everyone. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) are in full force this weekend cracking down on impaired and distracted drivers. Prosecutor Heck is encouraging those that plan to drink this […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Wilmington OSP enacting enforcement for crash reduction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is increasing patrols in Clinton County for crash reduction efforts. According to a release, troopers will be out on the roads for a safety initiative on roadways that see a lot of traffic crashes in Clinton County. Troopers will be on […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

OSP and bars staying on high alert this New Year's Eve

CINCINNATI — As we ring in the new year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive responsibly and plan ahead. This comes as plenty of people will be out and about celebrating the end of 2022. "We are going out with a bunch of friends to...
CINCINNATI, OH
turfmagazine.com

Progress On Asian Longhorned Beetle Eradication In Ohio

This past November, the USDA Plant Protection & Quarantine (PPQ) Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB) Eradication Program in Ohio celebrated another victory—the ALB quarantine is officially 7.5 square miles smaller! This invasive beetle from Asia is a destructive wood-boring pest that feeds on maple and other hardwoods, eventually killing them. After completing their final round of tree inspection surveys, the ALB staff reported no sign of the beetle in a portion of East Fork State Park in Clermont County, OH.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
OXFORD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

40K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy