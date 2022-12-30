Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Skaters take to the ice before Paristown ice rink closes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays may be over, but that didn't stop people from hitting the ice one last time. The Paristown outdoor ice-skating rink is closing Monday. And while temperatures were close to 60 degrees on Sunday, people were still out soaking up these last moments of the holiday season.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
spectrumnews1.com
First brewery opens in Bullitt County
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — One of Louisville’s newest breweries has expanded, opening a second location in Mount Washington. Gallant Fox Brewing Company’s expansion is monumental and is the first brewery to open in Bullitt County. Co-owner Roger Huff says this expansion has been in the works for...
Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital
A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
WLKY.com
Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
Wave 3
Best ways to deal with pet allergies
Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash. Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated:...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
Wave 3
Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular celebrates its 50th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From Friday through Monday, The Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular is celebrating its 50th anniversary, according to a release. Stewart Promotions said there will be over 800 booths, including 200 antique and collectible booths, at the event. The event will be located at the...
WIFR
8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
WLKY.com
‘It’s a new day in Louisville’: Craig Greenberg sworn in as city’s next mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville inaugurated its first new mayor in 12 years on Monday. Craig Greenberg is now officially Louisville's 51st mayor after an inauguration ceremony held at City Hall. Greenberg was filled with optimism as he took the oath of office on the Torah from his bar mitzvah...
Wave 3
Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of 2023, and flea market vendors are off to a better start than the end of 2022. This year, the market began on Dec. 30, which was the same day LMPD responded to a man being shot near the fairgrounds. The injured man was transported to UofL with non-life-threatening injuries.
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot in Shelby Park, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Shelby Park Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after midnight, LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. When they got there, they found a...
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
Wave 3
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Rain, storms early in Louisville's week usher in chilly air later on
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Impact weather moves into the area early in the week, bringing rain and thunderstorm activity. Monday brings the chance of a few light showers through the day, with highs in the mild 60s. Monday night is when the first round soaking rain and storms move in, mainly after 10 PM.
WLKY.com
Bullet flies through man's Phoenix Hill home on New Year's Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On New Year's Eve, Barry Steiger was asleep at his Phoenix Hill home with his dog when he heard gunshots. When he got out of bed, he said he realized this bullet had entered his home and landed right outside his bedroom. “I got up and...
WLKY.com
'Louisville's greatness is you, the people': Fischer bids farewell after 12 years in mayor's office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville now has a new mayor, but outgoing mayor, Greg Fischer, had some parting words for the city. Fischer released a video with a farewell speech on Tuesday. You can watch the entire video in the player above. He reminisced on his time as mayor of...
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Open Gym in Louisville
Open Gym is a great way to get the kids out to burn off some energy. Whether it’s a really hot day or a cold and dreary day, open gym is fun all year round. Where can you find open gym in Louisville? Keep in mind, most of these options do come at a price. Most of the places offer a way to get a discount if you plan to go often. Also, those kinds of passes are great to give as birthday gifts or request as birthday gifts for your child.
Comments / 0