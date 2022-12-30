Fast-casual healthy eatery Sweetgreen has partnered with fitness and lifestyle influencer Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, notably known for her platform Melissa Wood Health, to launch the brand’s Green January campaign. For Green January, Sweetgreen customers will be able to receive special rewards for ordering from the menu on the company’s app or website. Last summer, the brand began piloting digital rewards and challenges to prompt customer engagement, healthy habits and expand the business. The Green January initiative is all about promoting small, healthy habits in the new year. To represent this idea, Sweetgreen tapped Wood-Tepperberg, who recently relaunched her platform, as the face. More...

