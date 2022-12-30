Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County. Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.
WBAY Green Bay
Multi-agency police chase in Fond du Lac possibly involved a firearm and stolen vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating an incident that led to a multi-agency vehicle pursuit leading to the arrest of three people, along with one suspect that could face charges. The Fond du Lac Police Department was originally investigating an assault complaint possibly involving a firearm and...
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/1/23 Vehicle Chase In FDL
Fond du Lac Police and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a dangerous chase involving an, assault, stolen vehicle and firearm Saturday morning in the City of Fond du Lac. At one point the suspect vehicle abruptly pulled over and two occupants, a 41-year-old Fond du Lac woman and a 35-year-old Fond du Lac man, got out. They were taken into custody as the suspect vehicle fled. Later the suspect vehicle hit a Sheriff’s squad car head on disabling both vehicles. The driver got out and tried to flee on foot but was surrounded by law enforcement officers. The driver, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail and is facing several charges related to the pursuit. The deputy was treated at St. Agnes Hospital and released. The chase spanned five miles. The original assault complaint, which occurred in Fond du Lac, could result in charges against a 32-year-old Milwaukee man. A State Patrol cruiser sustained minor damage during the pursuit.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 1, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday January 1, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Begin Crash Investigation
City of Manitowoc police said a vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in the area of Washington and South 25th Streets late last night. No word on the condition of the driver so far this (Monday) morning, but Lieutenant Nathan Barnes said in a news release that the crash just before 9:30 p.m. resulted in a power outage in the immediate area. Washington Street was shut down overnight to enable Manitowoc Public Utilities crews to repair the damaged pole. The crash remains under investigation and the affected section of Washington Street is expected to be re-opened later this morning.
radioplusinfo.com
1-2-22 accidental shooting-fdl
A Fond du Lac man received non life-threatening injuries when he apparently accidentally shot himself in the hand with a 9mm handgun. The incident happened at a residence Friday night in the 800 block of Security Drive. The 48 year old victim was treated at St. Agnes Hospital.
Milwaukee man arrested after multi-agency vehicle pursuit in Fond du Lac County
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a five-mile police pursuit and crashed head-on into a squad car in Fond du Lac County. Another Milwaukee man remains a suspect for assault charges.
seehafernews.com
Two Manitowoc Women Accused of Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart Appear For Bail Hearings
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 34-year-old Manitowoc woman facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing numerous items from Walmart earlier this week. Shawnee Reed is charged with Misdemeanor Retail Theft, Carrying a Concealed Knife, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing an Officer, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Police responded Monday...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere police looking for woman reportedly involved in trespassing incident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in De Pere are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman allegedly involved in a trespassing incident. A Facebook post by the De Pere Police Department states that officers are looking to identify the person pictured in two photos. If...
thebaycities.com
Menominee man receives up to 40 years in prison for Multiple Retail Sales of Drugs
Last week, Thursday, the Honorable Mary B. Barglind, in the 41st Circuit Court sentenced Nicholas Randolph Rivard, 37, of Menominee to concurrent terms of 90 months to 40 years in prison for multiple retail sales of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Rivard was found guilty by a jury on October 26th, 2022 of two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, two counts of Delivery of Fentanyl, and Maintaining a Drug House, arising out of multiple incidents. The jury determined Rivard sold the narcotics directly to the undercover officers from Rivard’s residence, located at 2408 14th Avenue, Menominee. The officers testified at trial that Rivard warned them of the dangerousness of the drugs he was selling by stating that they should “cut the substance” and “use it in small amounts,” because he “didn’t want anyone turning purple.” Judge Barglind said during sentencing, “if your reason for doing it was to support your addiction and not make it as a business, make money, and earn a living from it, I’ll accept that. I have no reason to dispute that. That’s why you’re selling these drugs.”
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Woman and Her Dog Die in House Fire
A woman and her dog are dead following a house fire in Sheboygan. According to Sheboygan Fire Chief Eric Montellano, a passer-by noticed a porch was on fire in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at around 7:30 a.m. and called the Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center. Several Units...
Fond du Lac Sheriff: Man amputated two fingers while trying to clear snow blower
The sheriff said deputies responded for a report of a male in his seventies who amputated two fingers while trying to clear snow plugged in his snow blower.
Fox11online.com
UP man sentenced for 16th-18th felonies
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- An Upper Peninsula man will spend at least the next decade behind bars after being convicted of his 16th, 17th and 18th felonies. Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee, Michigan, was arrested after a mile-long chase in March. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says a sheriff's deputy recognized Nicoll and knew there were warrants for his arrest. At the time, he was on probation for a 2018 conviction for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
94.3 Jack FM
Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
wearegreenbay.com
Chicken found wandering in Menasha, police issue reminder that they are not allowed in the city
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wanted to remind residents that chickens are not allowed in the city, after one was seen wandering around a person’s yard. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook about a chicken that was found wandering in a residents yard....
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree
A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Residents Invited to Comment on 2023 Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan
The City of Manitowoc’s Parks & Recreation Divisions are excited to share a draft of the 2023 City of Manitowoc Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (C.O.R.P.) for public review. Shaped by extensive outreach, the plan guides the investment in parks and recreation, facilities, trails, and open space areas over the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host DWD Employment Assistance Workshop
Throughout the month of January, the Manitowoc Public Library will be holding employment assistance workshops with the Department of Workforce Development. DWD staff will provide onsite services in the Franklin Street Room, including topics such as resume writing, assistance with online applications, assistance registering in Job Center of Wisconsin, and more.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
