Related
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old was shot twice after returning home from work early Monday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 1:05 a.m. in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane. According to police, the teen had come home to the apartment complex after work and encountered someone in...
fox26houston.com
Houston girl, 12, struck by stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day
HOUSTON - A 12-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Day, Houston’s police chief says. According to Chief Troy Finner, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of West Belfort. He says the girl was taken to the...
fox26houston.com
Man charged for shooting woman on Houston METRORail
HOUSTON - The man wanted for shooting a woman on a METRORail on Wednesday has been arrested. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, was arrested by Houston police on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting a woman, 27, on the METRORail at 5450 Griggs Road around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022.
fox26houston.com
Houston girl, 12, struck by celebratory gunfire; close call for 3-year-old's family
The Houston Police Department says a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the neck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day. Around the same time, another family says a bullet barely missed a 3-year-old girl.
fox26houston.com
Humble deadly shooting: Authorities release new information after 2 were killed, 2 others injured
HUMBLE, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released some details following a deadly quadruple shooting in Humble on Friday just before noon. The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Park Square Lane in north Harris County. Officials said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a...
fox26houston.com
Man killed after exchanging gun fire with another car in west Houston
HOUSTON - One man is dead after a shooting in a west Houston parking lot. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in Bellaire in the 6500 block of Chimney Rock Road around 11:50 p.m. They found a man inside a blue Impala dead from a gunshot wound. Commander...
fox26houston.com
HPD says 2022 homicide clearance rate best in three years
HOUSTON - Houston police says 2022 was the highest homicide clearance rate the department's had in the last three years. HPD said homicides in 2022 went down about 8% from the previous year. SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work. As of last Friday,...
fox26houston.com
Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
fox26houston.com
FOUND: Houston police searching missing woman said to have dementia
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has found a previously missing woman. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins was found safe in the hospital. Jenkins was last seen on foot at the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2"...
fox26houston.com
Man dead in SE Houston after being hit by car with 5 kids inside, heavy fog played part
HOUSTON - A man has died in southeast Houston after being hit by a car officials say. Houston police responded to a report of an accident on I-45 and Woodridge near Park Place. When officials arrived they found a man in his 30s laying in the main lanes. He was pronounced dead by the Houston Fire Department when they arrived.
fox26houston.com
Houston police warning against the use of celebratory New Year's gunfire
HOUSTON - Authorities across the Houston area are warning people to not use firearms when celebrating the New Year. Last New Year’s Eve, Houston police said they received nearly 400 calls relating to celebratory gunshots. "We’re going to have plain clothes officers, and we’re going to have uniform officers...
fox26houston.com
Galveston woman dead after house fire on Avenue M
HOUSTON - A woman is dead after a house fire Sunday evening in Galveston, officials say. Firefighter responded to a report of a fire around 7:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Avenue M. Officials say a woman's body was found on the first floor, toward the back of the...
fox26houston.com
Houston fire personnel respond to warehouse fire, 4th time in last 5 days
HOUSTON - Almost 90 fire personnel were on the scene to fight a warehouse fire in southeast Houston. Houston Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire at 8777 Tallyho Road where crews found smoke and fire coming from one of the main buildings. Reports say this is the fourth time firefighters were at this location in the last five days.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo targets Texas Lieutenant Governor during swearing-in ceremony
A swearing-in ceremony was held for several Harris County officials on Monday. The event was pretty low-key until Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo delivered remarks toward Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
fox26houston.com
New Year's: First babies of 2023 born in the Houston-area
HOUSTON - A couple of the first babies of 2023 have arrived in the Houston area, and they are just adorable!. Memorial Hermann Health System’s had their first baby born at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. SUGGESTED: 11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for...
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
fox26houston.com
Partly cloudy, warm Sunday afternoon in the 70s
Monday is still on track to be stormy around southeast Texas in the afternoon. Look for showers to start in the morning but heavier downpours and stronger storms are expected to form around Houston in the evening as a front approaches. Starting Tuesday afternoon, plan to enjoy some seasonal temperatures and dry conditions through the end of the work week.
fox26houston.com
New Year's: Black-eyed peas jambalaya recipe
HOUSTON - There are so many traditions people are planning to do for New Year's Eve, but this one is at the top of the list. Plus it's delicious!. It's a Southern tradition said to bring good luck in the new year: eating black-eyed peas. But in this recipe, there's a twist to it. Instead, it's black-eyed pea jambalaya.
