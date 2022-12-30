HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.

