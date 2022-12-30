ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, TX

Man charged for shooting woman on Houston METRORail

HOUSTON - The man wanted for shooting a woman on a METRORail on Wednesday has been arrested. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, was arrested by Houston police on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting a woman, 27, on the METRORail at 5450 Griggs Road around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
HPD says 2022 homicide clearance rate best in three years

HOUSTON - Houston police says 2022 was the highest homicide clearance rate the department's had in the last three years. HPD said homicides in 2022 went down about 8% from the previous year. SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work. As of last Friday,...
HOUSTON, TX
Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
HOUSTON, TX
FOUND: Houston police searching missing woman said to have dementia

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has found a previously missing woman. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins was found safe in the hospital. Jenkins was last seen on foot at the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2"...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston police warning against the use of celebratory New Year's gunfire

HOUSTON - Authorities across the Houston area are warning people to not use firearms when celebrating the New Year. Last New Year’s Eve, Houston police said they received nearly 400 calls relating to celebratory gunshots. "We’re going to have plain clothes officers, and we’re going to have uniform officers...
HOUSTON, TX
Galveston woman dead after house fire on Avenue M

HOUSTON - A woman is dead after a house fire Sunday evening in Galveston, officials say. Firefighter responded to a report of a fire around 7:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Avenue M. Officials say a woman's body was found on the first floor, toward the back of the...
GALVESTON, TX
Houston fire personnel respond to warehouse fire, 4th time in last 5 days

HOUSTON - Almost 90 fire personnel were on the scene to fight a warehouse fire in southeast Houston. Houston Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire at 8777 Tallyho Road where crews found smoke and fire coming from one of the main buildings. Reports say this is the fourth time firefighters were at this location in the last five days.
HOUSTON, TX
New Year's: First babies of 2023 born in the Houston-area

HOUSTON - A couple of the first babies of 2023 have arrived in the Houston area, and they are just adorable!. Memorial Hermann Health System’s had their first baby born at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. SUGGESTED: 11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for...
HOUSTON, TX
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles

HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
HOUSTON, TX
Partly cloudy, warm Sunday afternoon in the 70s

Monday is still on track to be stormy around southeast Texas in the afternoon. Look for showers to start in the morning but heavier downpours and stronger storms are expected to form around Houston in the evening as a front approaches. Starting Tuesday afternoon, plan to enjoy some seasonal temperatures and dry conditions through the end of the work week.
HOUSTON, TX
New Year's: Black-eyed peas jambalaya recipe

HOUSTON - There are so many traditions people are planning to do for New Year's Eve, but this one is at the top of the list. Plus it's delicious!. It's a Southern tradition said to bring good luck in the new year: eating black-eyed peas. But in this recipe, there's a twist to it. Instead, it's black-eyed pea jambalaya.
HOUSTON, TX

