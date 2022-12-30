Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Big NW surf with light winds, mostly dry conditions for Monday
Winds will be light for Kauai and Oahu while moderate trade winds continue over Maui County and the island of Hawaii for the next few days. Showers will be limited for the first half of the week. Trade winds will increase, along with the chance of showers as a weak...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Light winds to kick off the New Year
First Alert Forecast: Big surf and light winds kick off the weekend. Weather will continue to be mostly dry as the year ends. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM HST. |. First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to keep pets safe during New Year’s Eve fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have pets and live in an area where fireworks will be set off for the New Year, the Hawaiian Humane Society suggests you take steps to help keep them safe. “If your pet is super nervous around the holidays and check with your veterinarian, if...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year. Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with at least eight people seriously injured by illegal fireworks. Terry Hunter reviews BABYLON. Updated: 19 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Untreated wastewater spill prompts warning signs at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs are up after about 3,500 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Pearl Harbor on Friday. The Navy said the spill happened around 9 a.m. near Lake Erie Street and Hickam Bike Path when an air release valve in a distribution line failed. According to a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
From personal hopes to big dreams: Here are Hawaii’s resolutions for 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of 2023, Hawaii News Now asked people around the islands for for New Year’s resolutions. In Aiea, Preston Yoshino said he hopes “to win the speech and debate state championship this year.”. Ronny wants “to live to 100 years old.”. “And go...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Don’t be that person’: Grieving families plea for sober New Year’s driving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families who’ve lost a loved one to a drunk driver have a message for New Year revelers: Think of them and their pain before getting behind the wheel this New Year’s weekend. It will be Shayna Park’s second New Year without her big sister Azalia....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mother: Son fatally shot by Maui police officer suffered from mental health issues
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The corner of Pu’ukani Street and South Pu’unene Avenue in Kahului seemed back to normal on Friday with lots of traffic buzzing by. But in one home, Leodelfa Antallan is mourning the loss of her son. “I miss my son, he doesn’t deserve to die,”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Pedestrian struck by car in Puna fled scene before authorities arrived
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway for a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Puna, Hawaii Island police said. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the pedestrian. They say he may be injured and in need of medical assistance.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Long-time mental health expert named new state director for trauma care
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green announced his pick to head a new state agency tasked with helping people deal with childhood trauma and other mental health issues. Tia Roberts Hartsock will be the new director of the Governor’s Office of Wellness and Resilience as of Jan. 17. She’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In 2023, state is putting new focus on mental health — and hopes you do the same
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people resolve to eat healthier or go to the gym more as the new year begins. But experts say your mental health should also be a priority as 2023 kicks off. The past year has been a tough one for mental wellness. And COVID restrictions and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cabinet jobs for lawmakers will mean more turnover in state House
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s appointment of two veteran state lawmakers to cabinet posts will result in the largest turnover in the state House in more than two decades. Green named former state Rep. James Tokioka as the Department of Transportation’s Deputy Director in charge of the state...
Comments / 0