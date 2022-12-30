ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Light winds to kick off the New Year

First Alert Forecast: Big surf and light winds kick off the weekend. Weather will continue to be mostly dry as the year ends. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM HST. |. First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected...
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
How to keep pets safe during New Year’s Eve fireworks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have pets and live in an area where fireworks will be set off for the New Year, the Hawaiian Humane Society suggests you take steps to help keep them safe. “If your pet is super nervous around the holidays and check with your veterinarian, if...
A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022

Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year. Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with at least eight people seriously injured by illegal fireworks. Terry Hunter reviews BABYLON. Updated: 19 hours ago.
Police: Pedestrian struck by car in Puna fled scene before authorities arrived

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway for a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Puna, Hawaii Island police said. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the pedestrian. They say he may be injured and in need of medical assistance.
Long-time mental health expert named new state director for trauma care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green announced his pick to head a new state agency tasked with helping people deal with childhood trauma and other mental health issues. Tia Roberts Hartsock will be the new director of the Governor’s Office of Wellness and Resilience as of Jan. 17. She’s...
Cabinet jobs for lawmakers will mean more turnover in state House

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s appointment of two veteran state lawmakers to cabinet posts will result in the largest turnover in the state House in more than two decades. Green named former state Rep. James Tokioka as the Department of Transportation’s Deputy Director in charge of the state...
