Four webinars to focus on farm transition and estate planning

University of Minnesota Extension is presenting four webinars on introductory farm transition and estate planning. Webinars will be held Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, starting Jan. 4, 2023. There is no cost to attendees. Attend one or attend all four.

Topics for each session are as follows:

• Jan. 4: Developing your farm transition goals and assembling your “team”;

• Jan. 11: All things tax: gifting, selling and transferring;

• Jan. 18: Wills, trusts, ownership titling — what does it all mean? and

• Jan. 25: Putting the basics together: estate, retirement, healthcare and business transfer planning.

Participants can register at https://z.umn.edu/23FarmTransition. Participants need to register to receive the link for each session. Attendees will receive a link to materials from each session as well.

Transferring the farm has many challenges and each situation is unique. David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension educators in Ag Business Management, will discuss several issues and ideas for farm transition and estate planning.

Go to https://extension.umn.edu/ website for more information.