ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
NEVADA STATE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]

We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
The Hill

Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year

“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year.  Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.  Roberts…
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reacts to Kody Accusing Her of Blocking His Reconciliation With Meri: ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’

Sharing her side. Sister Wives star Christine Brown reacted to Kody Brown’s claims that she blocked his reconciliation with Meri Brown. In a teaser clip for part 2 of the Sister Wives: One on One special shared by Entertainment Tonight, Christine, 50, slammed Kody, 53, for spreading “lies” about her involvement in the end of his relationship with Meri, 51.
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Thrives During Holiday With Daughters Amid Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is spending the holidays with daughters Madison Brush and Savanah Brown following her split from Kody Brown after 29 years of spiritual marriage. The Sister Wives star, who confirmed she and Kody were no longer together during an episode of the TLC show earlier this month, reposted an Instagram Story added by 25-year-old daughter Maddie of her 18-year-old sister Savanah putting together a puzzle.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Jokes About ‘Leftover Fame’ After Parents Kody and Christine Brown’s Split

Making the most of a tough situation. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown joked about one perk she’s experienced following her parents Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s split. “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15, alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. “Verified bitches.”
People

Sister Wives Stars Janelle and Kody Brown Confirm They Have Officially 'Separated'

The split news was revealed toward the end of Sunday's Sister Wives Kody Brown has lost another one of his Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was asked to address his relationship status with Janelle Brown in a sneak peek for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired toward the end of Sunday's episode. "I am separated from Janelle," said Kody, 53. "And I'm divorced from Christine [Brown]." Janelle, also 53, confirmed: "Kody and I have separated." Janelle, who entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993, is the second...
ARIZONA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Confirms Split From Kody After 32 Years of Marriage: ‘He Made the Decision’

Another one! Meri Brown confirmed her split from estranged husband Kody Brown during the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One tell-all. “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” Meri, 51, said in a sneak peek of the Sunday, December 18, episode, obtained by People. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy