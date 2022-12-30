Read full article on original website
Deborah Pruett
3d ago
I’m so sorry for your loss! From One Daddy’s Girl to Another…. I know your pain. My Thoughts and Prayers are with You and All The Rest of Your Family & Friends!! 💙🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💙
Reply
7
Related
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary...
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of 'Beautiful' Baby Niece Lennon: 'Unimaginable'
Jenna Johnson's brother Ashton announced on Instagram that his daughter was delivered stillborn on Dec. 2 Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her baby niece Lennon Sky, who was delivered stillborn last week. On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, announced on Instagram that her brother Ashton Johnson and his wife Skyler "went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week." Jenna shared a series of photos from a snowy graveside memorial for Lennon, where a photo of the baby girl was...
Cheryl Burke Talks ‘Flirting’ With Cast Member During ‘DWTS’ Season 31 and Getting Left With ‘Crickets’
Find out what Cheryl Burke had to say about the 'flirty' thing she had going on with someone during 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31.
Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
Popculture
Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Popculture
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace of 'When Calls the Heart' recently got engaged in New York City, the couple revealed on Instagram.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
‘DWTS’ Maks Chmerkovskiy Remembers ‘Wild’ Relationship With Kirstie Alley; ‘I Thought You’d Be Around Forever’
Former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maks Chmerkovskiy shared his thoughts about the passing of his former celebrity partner Kirstie Alley upon her December 5, 2022 death.
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Christmas with Daughter Sage in Family Photos: 'Grateful'
"Can't believe we will have another little girl with us next year," wrote Lindsay Arnold, who is expecting another daughter with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick Lindsay Arnold is celebrating an extra special holiday season. The Dancing with the Stars alum, 28, celebrated a sentimental Christmas, expecting her second baby while making Christmas memories with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and daughter Sage Jill, 2. On Monday, Arnold shared some sweet family photos on Instagram with Cusick and Sage as they posed outside on a decorated front porch. Arnold wore a festive red...
What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note
Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead: Bizarre Internet Theory Says Ellen DeGeneres Has Something To Do With His Death
Following Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death, a weird and wild theory is becoming viral on social media. The DJ-choreographer was a mainstay on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and both the cast and viewers of the Emmy-winning program adored him. It was revealed on Tuesday, December 13 that the talk show host...
Women's Health
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear To 'Never Watch Again' After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The biggest surprise came...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second baby together, a daughter named Halo Marie on Wednesday, Dec. 14 Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have welcomed a new little one into their family. The Masked Singer host and the model welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Scott shared on Instagram Thursday. The new addition marks the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third. Sharing an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen —...
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
toofab.com
Cheryl Burke Says 2022 'Did Everything It Could' to 'Break' Her After Divorce, DWTS Exit
"When you see me crying at 11:59 p.m. on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because I f---ing MADE IT." Despite a rather difficult year, Cheryl Burke is heading into 2023 stronger than ever before!. The 38-year-old "Dancing With The Stars" alum took to TikTok to reflect on...
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
Comments / 14