ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Lawyers Try To Serve Him In Trafficking Lawsuit

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ln5GP_0jyfHAxe00
Mega

Scientology leader David Miscavige is apparently “nowhere to be found” as process servers search to serve the controversial figure with a trafficking lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The server has reportedly attempted to serve the mysterious 62-year-old Scientology leader 27 separate times over four months in Los Angeles, California, and Clearwater, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wasTA_0jyfHAxe00
Mega

According to Daily Mail , security guards on duty at the California and Florida Scientology properties were “clueless” when lawyers arrived in search of Miscavige.

The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Gawain and Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris – have also since hired a private investigator in an attempt to track down the evasive church leader.

Although Miscavige does not have a recorded permanent address, his last known address was the church’s international headquarters in Los Angeles.

In court filings connected to the federal trafficking lawsuit against him, two former Scientology members said Miscavige lives in a gated church community called Hacienda Gardens just outside of Clearwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixxGt_0jyfHAxe00
Mega

“Miscavige cannot be permitted to continue his gamesmanship,” said Neil Glazer , a lawyer representing one of the plaintiffs in the case. Glazer also said Miscavige is taking part in an “intentional concealment of his location and evasion of service.”

The Baxters and Paris filed the lawsuit against the church leader earlier this year and claim they were forced to work on Scientology boats after signing a one-billion-year contract in exchange for no money.

Paris also claims she was a victim of sexual assault by church members while still a minor and that she was locked inside an engine room when she was 17 as punishment for her mother leaving Scientology.

A Scientology spokesperson has since slammed the allegations against Miscavige and the church, calling the accusations “ridiculous” and the federal lawsuit “a scam.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vjIQ_0jyfHAxe00
Mega

“The allegations are both scurrilous and ridiculous and the lawsuit is both a sham and a scam,” the spokesperson said. “Valeska Paris already wasted the time of law enforcement when she made these fraudulent claims years ago.”

“It is public record they closed her file stating: ‘There are no corroborating witnesses or evidence provided to support the allegations.’”

Miscavige is due in court on January 20, but the charges remain pending until the church leader can properly and officially be served with the summons.

Comments / 802

Cissie Colleen Buker
3d ago

These People are NUTS! You have to pay thousands and thousands of dollars to move up..and then they isolate you from file amd friends..It's a CULT..

Reply(72)
489
Richard Rush
3d ago

The Feds turned on the kitchen light, and the roaches went scurrying. Unfortunately, they won't find him. After all, he has kept his wife hidden since August 2007, and she has not been seen alive since.

Reply(11)
325
Anonymous Info
3d ago

Leah Remini must feel very validated today. She's been telling people. Thankful for her message and pulling back the curtain on Scientology.

Reply(2)
281
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says

When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Former Fox News Personality Cathy Areu Arrested On Charges Of 'Kidnapping' And 'Exploiting' Elderly Mother

Television personality and self-proclaimed "liberal sherpa" Cathy Areu has been arrested after being accused of repeatedly exploiting her 88-year-old mother. The former Fox News guest and podcast host, who was known for providing a different political perspective on the notoriously conservative media outlet, was taken into custody and booked into a Miami jail on Friday, December 9. She is now facing a series of felony charges, including: exploitation of the elderly, kidnapping and being involved in an organized scheme to defraud.Miami-Dade County prosecutors alleged that Areu not only stole roughly $224,000 from her elderly mother by taking out credit cards...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Feds: Imprisoned polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping

The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.An indictment filed by U.S. attorneys in Arizona outlines how Sam Bateman, a self-declared prophet who is behind bars while he awaits trial, worked with three adult women he also claims to be his wives to help the girls escape foster care.The document is the latest development in a federal case that has roiled Bateman's small...
ARIZONA STATE
People

Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
NEVADA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Nowhere To Be Found As Former Business Manager Files For Extension To Serve Embattled Rapper With Lawsuit

Kanye West has seemingly disappeared as ex-business manager Thomas St. John continues to attempt to serve him with a $4.5 million lawsuit. According to court documents filed on Monday, December 19, a man believed to be St. John has repeatedly tried to hand off the legal papers to the "Gold Digger" rapper, as well as Yeezy LLC, for quite some time. He is now requesting the court approve an extension in the case that he is unable to give Ye the documents by the end of March. "We have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel. As a...
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom

Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
102.5 The Bone

Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

172K+
Followers
4K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy