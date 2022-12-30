Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Federal prosecutors looking into George Santos' seemingly sudden wealth, sources tell ABC News
When he first ran for Congress in 2020, Santos listed no assets and a salary of $55,000. During his most recent run, Santos said he was a millionaire.
George Santos tweet accusing Biden of being ‘pathological liar’ resurfaces
Under-fire Congressman-elect George Santos once accused Joe Biden of being a “pathological liar” in a newly resurfaced tweet.Mr Santos is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York after admitting that he “embellished” several claims about his background, education and employment history.Voters elected him in New York’s 3rd congressional district in November’s midterm elections, but Mr Santos has been the subject of revelations about his claims ever since.This included alleged lies about where he went to prep school and university, companies that he claimed to work for, a false claim he was Jewish and even that his mother...
George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’
Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
NY AG Letitia James’ George Santos probe faces ‘conflict of interest’
State Attorney General Letitia James said her office would be “looking into” truth-challenged Rep.-Elect George Santos — even though James took cash from his 2022 opponent. The newly elected Republican congressman is facing a growing torrent of criticism after he admitted to fabricating key parts of his personal and professional resume. In addition to James, Santos is under investigation by Nassau County’s Republican district attorney and federal prosecutors. James, a Democrat who was re-elected to her statewide post this year, took $1,000 from Ze Creative Communications in December 2020, records show. The company is owned by communications professional Robert...
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
Mother Jones
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
Sketchy George Santos burned campaign cash on hotels, meals — and ducked reporting mandate
Rep.-elect George Santos and his staff lived it up on his campaign donors’ dime while he spun a web of lies that now threaten his political career even before he officially takes office next week. The election season spending spree included: $12,386 on Hyatt hotels from West Palm Beach, Fla., to El Paso, Texas.$14,000 at pricey Queens restaurant Il Bacco.More than $38,000 crisscrossing the country on Delta Airlines, with which the campaign made 123 separate transactions covering airfare and baggage fees since the start of 2021. The 34-year-old’s campaign also covered five stays at the Garden City Hotel in his Nassau County-based...
Fight over parking spot leaves man dead in NYC’s first homicide of 2023
The new year got off to a bloody start Sunday after a man was stabbed to death during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx — marking the first homicide of 2023, according to police. The victim was identified by sources as Sergio Garcia, 63. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village shortly before 4 a.m., cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “This guy got killed over a parking...
NYC mom allegedly mowed down by husband hosted domestic violence podcast
The Queens mom left clinging to life after her estranged husband allegedly mowed her down with an SUV — and then stabbed her — Tuesday runs a life coaching business aimed at helping victims of domestic abuse, The Post has learned. Sophia Giraldo, 41, describes herself as “a survivor of Betrayal-Trauma & Abuse,” and hosts a podcast called “Unfiltered and Free,” in which she shared her struggles with her “toxic” marriage just days before the caught-on-video attack outside her Flushing home. “I’ve just been thinking about my expectation and how as a result of trauma I tend to expect the negative,” Giraldo,...
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still Missing
Patrick Kennedy Alford Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. On December 26, 2009, Jennifer Rodriquez lost custody of her three children after she was arrested on theft charges and admission of drug use, reports the NY Daily News.
Serial NYC shoplifter who’s dodged jail nabbed for another 27 heists
A serial shoplifter who has skirted jail time despite dozens of busts was arrested yet again this week — and accused of 27 new heists at Manhattan pharmacies, The Post has learned. Wilfredo Ocasio, 44, was finally held on bail Tuesday on charges he swiped more than $5,000 in goods from three Duane Reades over several weeks, prosecutors said. The sticky-fingered recidivist was allegedly caught red-handed at a Duane Reade in the Financial District on Monday and charged for terrorizing that and two other of the chain’s Lower Manhattan outposts for months, police sources said. Ocasio, who has served two stints in state...
Every lie disgraced incoming Congressman George Santos has been accused of making, so far
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as...
NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground
NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
Eric Adams fights crime by day, parties by night and thinks he’s the future of the Democratic Party
This new type of sharp-dressing, crime-fighting Democrat has emerged at a time when his party is searching for its next generation of leaders.
3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try
New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!
COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY
A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
Liberal media's attempts to rehab Sam Bankman-Fried's image torched: 'Something is going on here'
Disgraced cryptocurrency investor Sam Bankman-Fried is acting as if he is not in serious trouble, 'The Five' host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday.
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
Hochul made ‘unforced error’ with embattled chief judge pick, ex-gov says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made an “unforced error” in picking moderate Hector LaSalle to be the state’s top judge when key backers of her reelection bid had expressed distaste for the choice, one of her predecessors charged Sunday. “It’s sort of an unforced error because a number of parties had complained about this nomination, even before she made the selection,” former Gov. David Paterson said during an interview on WABC Radio’s “Cats Roundtable.” “The governor is putting in the highest court in New York … someone who a lot of individuals who helped her thought would not stand for even what...
