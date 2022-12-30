Read full article on original website
Best Footage Ever Captured of the Titanic Shows Shockingly Close Look at Sunken Wreck
A recent voyage to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean has captured the best-ever footage of the 1912 Titanic shipwreck. Ocean Gate Expeditions filmed the “shockingly close” video with 8K underwater technology. According to the company’s president, Stockton Rush, the “amazing detail” seen in the footage will help marine archaeologists study the vessel’s rate of decay. And it will teach marine biologists about the creatures living in and around the wreckage.
The Black Seminoles: How Fugitive Slaves Escaped To Mexico Before The Civil War
Here is the story of the Black Seminoles, a group of fugitive slaves who escaped bondage and created a community of free Blacks in Mexico. The post The Black Seminoles: How Fugitive Slaves Escaped To Mexico Before The Civil War appeared first on NewsOne.
Ancient Egyptians lost a war because they loved cats too much
The ancient Egyptians loved cats a lot. They adored cats so much that they considered the animal to be worthy of worship. Although loving cats is considered to be a good quality, their love for cats is what caused them to lose a war with the Persians.
Atlas Obscura
USS Spiegel Grove Shipwreck
The Florida Keys region is known for snorkeling and scuba diving, but until recent times, most of the diving was on natural reefs. The amount of divers swimming on the reefs started to cause damage to the ecosystem. In the 1990s and early 2000s, a major project was started to create several artificial reefs around the Florida Keys in order to draw divers away from the natural reefs and onto the artificial ones. The goal was to boost dive tourism to the area and allow the natural reefs to heal and repair themselves. This is where we are introduced to the USS Spiegel Grove.
WATCH: Leopard Filmed Diving at Van, Ripping Off Window Deflector
Not sure if any animals out there are more terrifying than an angry big cat. Tigers, lions, jaguars, and leopards are all formidable predators, and if agitated can be terrifying. According to USA Today, 13 people were injured and a van was damaged by a recent leopard attack in India.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Stallions Have a Brutal Fight on a Cliff’s Edge
There’s nothing quite like a gorgeous hike out in the mountains. Especially when you have beautiful trees lining the trail. But it gets a little treacherous when there’s a cliff’s edge. And when your path is narrow. And when you’re on a horse. And perhaps especially when two stallions decide to fight it out right in front of you.
Stonehenge Toolkit Reveals How Amazing Gold Artifacts Were Crafted 4,000 Years Ago
In re-examining artifacts from a significant 4,000-year-old Bronze Age burial site near Stonehenge in the UK, archaeologists discovered a toolkit for working with gold objects and coatings that hadn't previously been identified. The site of the find, the Upton Lovell G2a 'Wessex Culture' burial area, was excavated more than 200 years ago and is crucial in our understanding of Early Bronze Age Britain. However, what hadn't been spotted before was that some of the unearthed implements had traces of gold on them. Two bodies were recovered from Upton Lovell G2a, and it now appears that one of them was a goldsmith of some...
Ancient Egyptian 'masterpiece' is so realistic, researchers identified the exact bird species it depicts
An ancient Egyptian painting is so detailed, researchers can determine which species of birds were featured in it.
Michigan witness catches triangle-shaped objects behind nativity show
The outdoor background was dark, but a filter was used to bring up the light in this cropped witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Michigan witness at Taylor reported finding three, triangle-shaped objects, in one frame of a series of HD images taken at about 7 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The Discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls Changed Religion and Archaeology Forever
Dead Sea ScrollsPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. The Dead Sea Scrolls are a collection of ancient Jewish texts that were discovered in the 1940s in the vicinity of the Dead Sea. These texts, which include the earliest known copies of the Hebrew Bible, have shed light on the history and culture of the ancient world.
Who Is Mehmed From Rise Of Empires: Ottoman And What Did He Really Conquer?
Any fan of the Netflix documentary section has likely come across numerous historical documentaries presented alongside all the riveting true crime programs. The streamer has specialized in docudrama historical programs covering everything from the Roman Empire to the fall of Tsarist Russia in the early 20th century. With a mixture of scripted and acted scenes interspersed with interviews and commentary from influential historians and scholars, these nonfiction shows help to bring history alive. In 2020, the platform released "Rise of Empires: Ottoman," which tells the story of the long-lasting Middle Eastern realm that lasted from approximately 1300 CE to the early 20th century (via Britannica).
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
The Longest-Lived Empires in History
An empire comprises many territories ruled by one centralized governing body, often an emperor or other monarch. As long as humans have had aspirations to rule, there have been empires. Some date back more than 4,500 years, almost to the end of the Stone Age. Some empires are short-lived, while others endure for centuries. Even […]
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
A cute video of beatboxing cockatiel.
Photo byThe author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter. Cockatiels, known scientifically as Nymphicus hollandicus, are members of the cockatoo family, a group of parrots native to Australia. They are medium-sized birds that are native to the wild but have also been domesticated for centuries. They are relatively low-maintenance and make excellent companions for those looking for a pet bird.
Discovery of First Known Albino Ocelot Troubles Scientists
Albino animals are fascinating creatures, especially when the species itself typically boasts a colorful, patterned coat. However, while they’re aesthetically beautiful and highly unique, these bright white animals actually indicate pretty negative environmental conditions. This is especially true in Colombia. There, scientists have become concerned after a homeowner discovered the first-known albino ocelot in their backyard.
iheart.com
12 Unsolved Mysteries from 2022
2022 featured a bevy of odd incidents and curious discoveries which remain unexplained as the year draws to a close. From decades-old 'ghost mail' that was inexplicably delivered to a woman in New York and a phantom pruner annoying a neighborhood in Texas to an ancient mass frog grave unearthed in Britain and a series of puzzling holes (seen above) found on the Atlantic Ocean floor, the past twelve months were riddled with inexplicable events that provided more questions than answers.
‘Our identity lies in these songs’: saving the music of India’s Biate
As he sat around a fire, deep in the forests that cover the hills of Dima Hasao in Assam, a shadow of sadness came into the eyes of Lallura Darnei. Now in his seventies, Darnei is one of the oldest members of the Biate community, an ancient hill tribe living in north-east India. The songs he sang around the flames that night five years ago, speaking of great floods and the birds that flap their wings at sunset, dated back so many generations the tribe said they were as old as time.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on Netflix, A Short Documentary About The “Beauty of Wild Spaces”
Filmed in 2019 in South India by director Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary short that aims to share the “beauty of wild spaces” in India and the world. THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. The Gist: Bomman and Bellie are two elephant caretakers...
Atlas Obscura
Mission Garden
Thanks to the fertile floodplain created by the Santa Cruz River, Tucson is one of the oldest established agricultural sites in North America, with archaeological excavations showing signs of agrarian activity as far back as 2100 B.C. It’s the reason this city was named Unesco’s Capital of Gastronomy—and a legacy you can witness for yourself at Mission Garden.
