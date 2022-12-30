ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

KANSAS LEGISLATURE: Schreiber says Emporia State path forward, medical marijuana among discussion points for lawmakers

In a way, you could say Kansas lawmakers are about to begin their regular season. The 2023 legislative session launches Jan. 9, and with that in mind, KVOE began legislative previews with lawmakers representing Lyon County as part of the Morning Show on Monday. Kansas House 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber of Emporia says one topic of lawmaker interest revolves around Emporia State University’s financial situation.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

One sent to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Sunday evening

An Emporia woman was hurt following a rollover crash west of Emporia. The accident was reported shortly before 11:50 am at the intersection of Roads 190 and D, just over two miles west of Emporia. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers, a passerby found 37-year-old Amanda Alvarado lying in the south ditch of the intersection and called 911.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Sentencing ahead in drug distribution case, while November chase moves to preliminary hearing

Sentencing is planned Tuesday in a Lyon County drug distribution case from this past summer. Nikki Rae Garrison will have sentencing at 1:30 pm before Judge Lee Fowler. Garrison was initially charged with distributing anywhere from 3.5 to 100 grams of methamphetamine during an alleged incident in early August, as well as paraphernalia possession and use. She accepted a plea to distributing up to 3.5 grams of meth during a hearing in mid-November, with the other counts dropped.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday

An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday

There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

City of Emporia launches new website

New year, new website for the city of Emporia. Everything starts with a new URL — emporiaks.gov versus emporia-kansas.gov. On KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Monday, Communications Manager Christine Johnson unveiled several new features that weren’t available with the longstanding website. To start, it’s mobile-friendly. The new website...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Council Grove attorney has plea hearings Tuesday in aggravated assault, DUI cases

Council Grove attorney Steven Iverson has plea hearings in two cases Tuesday. Iverson is accused of using a semi to try to run over Keith and Allicia Wessel during an incident in July 2020. He’s accused of aggravated assault, interfering with law enforcement, interference with the judicial process, witness or victim intimidation and reckless driving in that case. In the DUI case, Iverson is accused of having at a 0.13 blood alcohol content while driving in Morris County this past June.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KVOE

Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia

There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus

Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
AMERICUS, KS
KSNT News

Neighbors call for halt on ONE Gas expansion

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topeka homeowners are upset about a city project possibly going up right in their back yards. ONE Gas Inc. currently has a building near downtown Topeka, but that will be torn down with the new Polk Quincy viaduct construction. Documents from the city’s planning commission shows ONE Gas Inc. wants to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested

WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. K-9 alerted handlers to the presence of methamphetamine in a vehicle in White City which led to the driver’s arrest. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, deputies stopped a vehicle near Mackenzie and Elm St. in White City for a traffic violation.
WHITE CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy