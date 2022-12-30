ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

After two years of COVID limitations, ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”s Ryan Seacrest predicts Times Square will be “packed”

wxhc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year

“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year.  Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.  Roberts…

Comments / 0

Community Policy