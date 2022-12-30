Someone could be starting the new year a lot richer. Mega Millions' final drawing for 2022 will offer its sixth largest jackpot ever at $640 million Friday. Almost 2 million players won some sort of prize in Tuesday's drawing, but since no one hit the jackpot, the $565 up for grabs has folded into Friday's offering. The $640 million prize has a cash option of $328.3 million. The last jackpot winners were in October in California...

