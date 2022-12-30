ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

What to know about the next Mega Millions drawing and its $640 million jackpot

Someone could be starting the new year a lot richer. Mega Millions' final drawing for 2022 will offer its sixth largest jackpot ever at $640 million Friday. Almost 2 million players won some sort of prize in Tuesday's drawing, but since no one hit the jackpot, the $565 up for grabs has folded into Friday's offering. The $640 million prize has a cash option of $328.3 million. The last jackpot winners were in October in California...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls Over

(Undated) -- The already-massive Mega Millions jackpot is rolling over once again with no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's drawing. That puts the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday at 640-million dollars. The odds of striking it rich are roughly one in 302-million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy