What to know about the next Mega Millions drawing and its $640 million jackpot
Someone could be starting the new year a lot richer. Mega Millions' final drawing for 2022 will offer its sixth largest jackpot ever at $640 million Friday. Almost 2 million players won some sort of prize in Tuesday's drawing, but since no one hit the jackpot, the $565 up for grabs has folded into Friday's offering. The $640 million prize has a cash option of $328.3 million. The last jackpot winners were in October in California...
Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot
Could we see another record-breaking lottery jackpot won this year?
After Nephew Buys Lottery Ticket as a Gift, Aunt Later Sues Him for $1.2 million
Barb and Tyrone were a typical aunt and nephew duo, with a close and loving relationship. So, when Tyrone surprised Barb with a lottery ticket for her birthday, she was overjoyed.
Mega Millions Tuesday Jackpot Surpasses Half a Billion Dollars
The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars. As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday's prize at $565 million — or more...
iheart.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls Over
(Undated) -- The already-massive Mega Millions jackpot is rolling over once again with no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's drawing. That puts the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday at 640-million dollars. The odds of striking it rich are roughly one in 302-million.
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
Mega Millions drawing produces no winner, jackpot grows to $785 million
There was no jackpot winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, which means the top prize will rise to an estimated $785 million dollars on Tuesday night.
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
