Jean Null
3d ago
why didn't you do this when you had the house, Senate,and white house? sounds like you are using this for political points.
Reply(1)
2
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the lone Democrat in Congress to oppose the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
The legislation would avert a shutdown and fund the government through most of 2023. It easily passed the House and is now awaiting Biden's signature.
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says there's 'a real risk' that the new GOP majority in the chamber will be 'hijacked by the extremists'
"They have not articulated a vision for addressing the economic concerns of the American people," Jeffries said of House Republicans to CNN.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
U.S. Senate Republicans signal they will not block $1.66 trillion spending bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Conservative Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday expressed outrage at a $1.66 trillion government funding bill, but signaled that they did not intend to significantly delay the measure, which could lead to a weekend partial government shutdown.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but it did not provide additional details on the topic of the inquiry.
Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority
In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties.
Business Insider
Outgoing New York Rep. Kathleen Rice says she warned Democratic leaders that the party would 'lose' Long Island in the midterms
Rep. Kathleen Rice said she warned Democratic leaders of electoral losses on Long Island before the midterms. During a Politico interview, Rice said leaders didn't heed her call and pointed to Biden's win in her district. Rep. Lee Zeldin produced strong coattails for down-ballot GOP candidates in his gubernatorial bid.
Column: Feinstein won't step down early. But when she does, these contenders have the best shot at her seat
Feinstein recently said she is still deliberating over whether to run for a sixth full term in 2024 and will decide 'probably by spring,' but no one expects her to run, columnist George Skelton says.
Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Asserted That Joe Biden Should Run For 2024 Election
Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, is resigning from the Democratic leadership after the Republicans secured the majority. Senator Chuck Schumer is still serving as the majority leader of the Senate, which is still under Democratic control.
John Fetterman’s top aide repeatedly attacked Democrats Manchin, Sinema, Feinstein on Twitter
Adam Jentleson, Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff, has repeatedly publicly criticized moderate Democrats for their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.
Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature
The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered another rebuke of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a "very hard time" becoming president in the United States. The comment marked the second time in...
Washington Examiner
What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
Manchin joins Texas Republicans in calling on Biden to extend border order
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is joining his colleagues from Texas in asking President Joe Biden to extend an order that will prohibit illegal immigrants from crossing over the southern border.
Biden signs bill to remove bust of Dred Scott decision author from Capitol
President Biden signed a bill on Tuesday that removes the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored the court’s Dred Scott decision, from the Capitol Building. The bill, which passed the House and Senate by voice vote earlier this month, also directs the bust to be replaced with one of Thurgood…
