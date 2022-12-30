ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

BBC

Niagara Falls: Ice from US storms turns iconic falls into winter spectacle

Chunks of ice and snow-capped rocks could be seen at the base of the Niagara Falls after a huge winter storm swept over the US and Canada. Plunging temperatures over the Christmas period transformed the waterfalls into a wintry sight to behold. The blizzard caused huge disruption across North America,...
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Roger Marsh

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
Outsider.com

10 People Thought Buried in Massive Avalanche at Popular Ski Spot

This afternoon, a tragic avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area of western Austria resulted in the burial of roughly ten people. At approximately 3 pm, the avalanche occurred reports The Daily Mail. A multitude of helicopters and search teams were promptly launched to the scene. Local authorities have reported...
Daily Mail

Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff

Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

