Wilkes-barre, PA

67th Fine Arts Fiesta accepting food vendor applications

 4 days ago
Times Leader | File Photo

WILKES-BARRE — The Fine Arts Fiesta is accepting food vendor applications for the 2023 Fine Arts Fiesta: Fiesta Together.

Held in the middle of May, this will be the 67th year of the regional cultural tradition of a free multi-disciplinary full scale arts festival for all ages.

Businesses interested in having a food vendor space are encouraged to apply all information can be found on the Fiesta website — www.fineartsfiesta.org — or on Facebook.

