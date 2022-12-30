DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appears to have become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams are on their way to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. Currently, it appears that the manatee does not have obvious signs of injury.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO