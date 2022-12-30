Read full article on original website
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to itEvie M.Titusville, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
WESH
Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
Central Florida man arrested after choking Uber driver; steals his car, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard man was arrested after he assaulted an Uber driver and attempted to steal his car, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, the sheriff’s office received a call from the driver who said a man choked and kicked him out of his red Jeep.
fox35orlando.com
Man suspected of DUI drives through roped off deadly crash investigation scene in Deltona: deputies
DELTONA, Fla. - A man is facing charges after he was reportedly impaired when he drove through a deadly crash investigation scene that was roped off in Deltona Sunday morning, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Bryan Morales Perez, 30, was arrested on charges of DUI and resisting...
Central Florida man killed in multi-car crash on New Year’s Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Year’s Eve crash at a Deltona intersection took the life of a 24-year-old man. On Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
click orlando
Palm Bay police catch man accused of attacking roommate; victim in hospital
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police announced Monday afternoon that a man accused of stabbing his roommate Sunday night is now in custody. The attack prompted a large law enforcement presence in the area of Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard. The attack was originally reported as a shooting; however, investigators said it was later determined that the victim had been cut.
click orlando
2 found shot in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
fox35orlando.com
Palm Bay Police: Search still on for suspect after incident with roommate; no threat to public
PALM BAY, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department clarified Monday that it was still looking for a suspect who got into some sort of altercation with his roommate, which prompted an alert on Sunday night for people to be on the lookout for an "armed and dangerous" person. Palm...
click orlando
New records show what led to hourslong standoff with Cocoa police officer
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Records released Friday provided new details into what led up to the hourslong standoff at a Melbourne home that ended with the arrest of a Cocoa police officer. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home along Framura Lane around...
Two people dead, one injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning. This happened at 1:07 a.m. on the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane. Deputies said they found 3 people were shot inside the home. A woman...
YAHOO!
Cocoa police officer facing additional charges after standoff with deputies
COCOA — A Cocoa police officer faces four additional charges stemming from a domestic violence incident Wednesday evening at his home in Viera that led to a standoff between him and Brevard County sheriff's deputies. Patrick Kelly, 39, who has served with the Cocoa Police Department since 2007, was...
fox35orlando.com
Manatee possibly stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores; rescue teams on their way
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appears to have become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams are on their way to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. Currently, it appears that the manatee does not have obvious signs of injury.
Osceola County deputies search for burglary suspects in St. Cloud after a Walmart transaction
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after multiple credit cards were fraudulently used in St. Cloud. Deputies said they’ve been investigating multiple vehicle burglaries on Hidden Springs Circle in Kissimmee as of Dec. 24. This traced back to credit...
Suspect in shooting spree through Orange County tourist district faces more charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of randomly injuring two women at two Orlando resorts during a shooting spree earlier this month is now facing additional charges related to the incident. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators say 19-year-old Jailen Houston became frustrated when he...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County reports independent reviews of 2022 jail incident found claims of excessive force were unfounded
Volusia County reported that two independent reviews of the alleged excessive force incident at the Volusia County Branch Jail in April 2022 involving six officers concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the claims, according to a Dec. 22 press release. The first review was conducted by the Florida...
Deputies say three people shot in Orange County laundromat
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. This happened at 1:40 a.m. outside of the Super Coin Laundry on Silver Star Road. Deputies said that an argument occurred when multiple shots were fired. Three...
click orlando
VIDEO: Titusville firefighters tame burning garage
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters descended upon a Titusville property Saturday where a home’s detached garage had become engulfed in flames, extinguishing it without injuries, according to the Titusville Fire Department. Crews responded around 7:30 p.m. to the home on Southwest Circle, finding that the flames had spread from...
click orlando
Orange County deputies investigate shooting that left 2 dead, 1 hurt on New Year’s Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting at a home in Orange County early Sunday put a woman in the hospital and left two other people dead, one of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said. Units responded at 1:07 a.m. to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane in...
Affidavit: Cocoa officer had been drinking, threatened to kill fellow officers
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly had a bad day at work, started drinking after he returned home, and threatened numerous people before starting an armed stand-off with Brevard County deputies, his arrest affidavit reported. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kelly, a 15-year veteran...
click orlando
Brevard man accused of threatening wife, throwing blind dog with cancer in pool
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – A Satellite Beach man was arrested Tuesday after threatening to shoot his wife and throwing his family’s 17-year-old dog in a pool, according to the police department. Police said 52-year-old Christopher Fisher had gotten into a fight with a friend he had over at...
click orlando
6 injured after car slams into wall in Belle Isle, troopers say
BELLE ISLE, Fla. – The driver of a Nissan Altima and five of his passengers were injured after he lost control of the vehicle and struck a residential barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said that their preliminary investigation shows that a 33-year-old man was driving...
