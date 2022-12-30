ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

WESH

Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Palm Bay police catch man accused of attacking roommate; victim in hospital

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police announced Monday afternoon that a man accused of stabbing his roommate Sunday night is now in custody. The attack prompted a large law enforcement presence in the area of Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard. The attack was originally reported as a shooting; however, investigators said it was later determined that the victim had been cut.
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

2 found shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

New records show what led to hourslong standoff with Cocoa police officer

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Records released Friday provided new details into what led up to the hourslong standoff at a Melbourne home that ended with the arrest of a Cocoa police officer. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home along Framura Lane around...
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Manatee possibly stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores; rescue teams on their way

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appears to have become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams are on their way to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. Currently, it appears that the manatee does not have obvious signs of injury.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Titusville firefighters tame burning garage

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters descended upon a Titusville property Saturday where a home’s detached garage had become engulfed in flames, extinguishing it without injuries, according to the Titusville Fire Department. Crews responded around 7:30 p.m. to the home on Southwest Circle, finding that the flames had spread from...
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

6 injured after car slams into wall in Belle Isle, troopers say

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – The driver of a Nissan Altima and five of his passengers were injured after he lost control of the vehicle and struck a residential barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said that their preliminary investigation shows that a 33-year-old man was driving...
BELLE ISLE, FL

