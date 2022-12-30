Read full article on original website
waovam.com
Government Offices Closed for New Year’s Day
Government Offices are closed in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. In Vincennes Recycling will not be collected until January 9th. Officials with at the Solid Management Office on South 17th Street will have an all-day recycling drop off on Wednesday from 9 AM until 5 PM. In Washington, trash that is normally picked on Monday’s will need to be ready by 7 AM tomorrow. The city bus is not running and the daviess county landfill will be closed.
waovam.com
Three Arrested on Saturation Patrols in Knox County
Indiana State Police arrested three people for drunk driving in the Vincennes area Saturday night and early Sunday morning. During a six-hour saturation patrol, state troopers also issued 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, and cited two individuals for minor consumption of alcohol. Arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
wbiw.com
French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post
JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
wbiw.com
Greene County General Hospital now has a police department
LINTON – Greene County General Hospital has implemented its own police department. Chief of Police Bryan Woodall said the hospital has had a security force since 2013 but had trouble finding officers. Woodall has served as Manager of Public Safety at the hospital since 2013. He has served for more than 30 years in law enforcement.
waovam.com
Lawrence County Not Enforcing Safe-T Act
A Lawrence County, Illinois judge approved a motion made by the county’s state’s attorney and sheriff Friday requesting that the no cash bail and pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act which took effect New Year’s Day not be enforced or applied in Lawrence County. The Motion...
WTHI
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute.It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled accidental.
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
WANE-TV
Indiana warehouse fire spreads several blocks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A warehouse fire spread to several blocks Saturday in Evansville. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. and officials estimated it had spread at least two blocks by mid-afternoon, WFIE-TV reported. Off-duty firefighters and crews from other counties were being called in to battle...
14news.com
At least three shots fired cases reported in Evansville right at new year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several cases of shots fired were reported just after we rang in the new year in Evansville. Police say a parked car was hit in the 900 block of Main Street. They say the windshield was damaged, and a stray bullet was found on top of...
WTHI
Local families celebrated the new year before midnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
city-countyobserver.com
YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN
For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
WTHI
Sullivan County leaders approve solar project tax abatements
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley county is one step closer to introducing five new solar projects to the community. This is all to make an impact on our local environment. Sullivan County leaders are taking the next steps to bring new solar projects to the area. Just...
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
14news.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
14news.com
EPD: Commercial burglary at Highland Inn
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a commercial burglary took place Sunday morning at Highland Inn in Evansville. According to a police report, Evansville Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of North First Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday in regards to a commercial burglary. Officials say...
