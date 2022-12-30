Read full article on original website
Doomism is fueling a mental health crisis
We’re doomed. Or at least this is the sentiment surrounding climate change and global warming that infiltrates news and social media outlets.
Readers respond: Guessing is not a strategy for learning
My jaw is still dropped after reading the article about teachers (again) learning phonics to teach reading. (Oregon teachers want to learn the right way to teach reading.They need funding to do it,” Dec. 25). The mind reels at the thought anyone believed guessing at words was a good...
Opinion: Our children and youth need comprehensive, urgent action to make our communities safe
Guerrero is superintendent of Portland Public Schools. Portland’s rampant gun violence and other persistent social challenges are affecting school safety and student learning. We need to center children and their well-being when we think about violence prevention. As a lifelong educator and leader of Portland Public Schools, my primary...
