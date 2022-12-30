Read full article on original website
Three Arrested on Saturation Patrols in Knox County
Indiana State Police arrested three people for drunk driving in the Vincennes area Saturday night and early Sunday morning. During a six-hour saturation patrol, state troopers also issued 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, and cited two individuals for minor consumption of alcohol. Arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated...
Lawrence County Not Enforcing Safe-T Act
A Lawrence County, Illinois judge approved a motion made by the county’s state’s attorney and sheriff Friday requesting that the no cash bail and pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act which took effect New Year’s Day not be enforced or applied in Lawrence County. The Motion...
Government Offices Closed for New Year’s Day
Government Offices are closed in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. In Vincennes Recycling will not be collected until January 9th. Officials with at the Solid Management Office on South 17th Street will have an all-day recycling drop off on Wednesday from 9 AM until 5 PM. In Washington, trash that is normally picked on Monday’s will need to be ready by 7 AM tomorrow. The city bus is not running and the daviess county landfill will be closed.
Two Area Meetings Set for Tuesday
The South Knox School Board will hold an executive session early next month to discuss the job performance of an un-named employee. The session is set for January third at six p-m. That executive session is for discussion only; no action may be taken at the session. That meeting is...
Nancy Ann Benjamin, 62, Washington
Nancy Ann (Boddy) Benjamin, 62 of Washington went to her heavenly home on December 26, 2022. Nancy was born on December 20, 1960 in Ill to the late Barbara (Madden) Boddy and Arthur Boddy. Nancy was a beautiful soul who overcame many obstacles in her life. She was in an...
Monday Sports for 1/2/23
In High School Girls Basketball action tonight, 8-6 Vincennes Lincoln plays at. 12-2 Linton. Tip off is set for 7:30 and you can hear the game on WZDM 92.1fm and. Also, Evansville North plays at Evansville Mater Dei. At the Gibson County Classic…with games being played at Princeton,. Gibson...
