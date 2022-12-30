Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Sporting KC pushed hard to get Cristiano Ronaldo; superstar signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
NBC Sports
Manchester City slip up in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland
Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year. A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if...
FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp
Cody Gakpo officially becomes a Liverpool player today after FSG sanction to please Jurgen Klopp and has already made an impression within the club.
Arsenal stretches EPL lead after Man City held by Everton
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal couldn’t have asked for a much better end to the year. The Gunners stretched their Premier League lead to seven points with a 4-2 win at Brighton on Saturday, having seen their two closest challengers — Manchester City and Newcastle — both drop points earlier in the day.
Brazil prepares to bury Pelé in city he made soccer Mecca
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Forty-five years after Pelé played his last game, it's hard to imagine modern soccer, or Brazil, without him. Geovana Sarmento, 17, waited in the three-hour line to view his body as it lay in repose at the stadium where he played for most his career. She came with her father, who was wearing a Brazil shirt with Pelé’s name.
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog, highlights
Chelsea mark New Year’s Day with our first trip to the City Ground in the 21st century, with a fixture not seen in over 23 years. Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has not been without struggle however, and they sit just one above the very bottom of the table. But their recent form has been better than ours, although they did lose their last game whereas we finally won one.
BBC
WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?
Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
Sunderland and Ross Stewart 'still some way apart' in contract talks
Premier League interest complicating Ross Stewart contract talks for Sunderland.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Where To Watch
All the information about where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest tomorrow in the Premier League.
Forest boosts EPL survival hopes with 1-1 draw vs Chelsea
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest gave its Premier League survival hopes a boost with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, whose troubles on the road continued Sunday. Forest has beaten Liverpool and Tottenham at the City Ground this season and produced an impressive performance despite falling behind to Raheem Sterling’s opener for Chelsea against the run of play.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC
Your views on Friday's game
We asked for your views after Friday's game between Liverpool and Leicester at Anfield. William: A good win from a poor performance. Worryingly Liverpool as a team have been poor defensively in the three games since coming back after the World Cup and that will have to improve if we have any chance of getting into the top four by the end of the season.
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
BBC
Ellis Simms: Everton recall striker five months into season-long loan with Sunderland
Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his season-long loan with Championship side Sunderland. The 21-year-old joined in the summer from the Toffees and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances. He rejoins Everton in good form having scored four goals in his past six appearances, including in...
Brentford v Liverpool Team News: Gakpo Could Make Reds Debut
The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.
Report: Manchester United 'Make Offer' For Spanish International Midfielder
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly made an offer for a Spanish international midfielder.
BBC
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton will monitor Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina, who both missed the draw at Manchester City with illness, and Michael Keane, who has a knee problem. Midfielder Amadou Onana is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in that game. Brighton will give returning World Cup...
BBC
Celtic: 'No great urgency' for more January signings - Ange Postecoglou
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou sees "no great urgency" to move back into the transfer market having made three signings ahead of the January window. Midfielder Tomoki Iwata was secured from Postecoglou's former club, Yokohama F Marinos, on Friday. Defenders Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi will also officially join the Scottish...
Brentford Beat Liverpool For First Time In 84 Years
Brentford 3-1 LiverpoolBrentford beat Liverpool for the first time since 1938 to move just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League table. Liverpool had won seven of their last nine games against Brentford and drawn the other two, but they were soundly defeated on Monday at a ...
