Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
One is dead and three are injured after a shooting near N.W 10th and Robinson in Midtown during New Year's Eve celebrations. The post New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Dozens protest after two women die at Cleveland County jail just weeks apart
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Dozens began the new year demanding action for jail reform and transparency from authorities in Cleveland County after two women died at the jail less than two weeks apart. Over 100 people were at the protest Sunday, rallying for systemic change starting with the Cleveland...
1 Killed, 3 Injured Following Shooting In Downtown Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said four people were shot, and one person was killed early Sunday morning near a busy Midtown club district. When officers arrived on the scene just after midnight, they found one man dead near Northwest 10th and Hudson, according to police. Police said three other people were...
KOCO
Dispensary worker says Spencer police suspect hid in store during manhunt
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man who escaped Spencer police custody before being arrested a second time was found in a dispensary across from an Oklahoma City hospital. Corbin Massengale, an employee at ElectraLeaf Dispensary, described what happened during a search for the suspect Thursday night. “I had heard the...
KOCO
One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took a suspect into custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department said a man and a woman were walking in a parking lot near Northwest 23rd Street and Villa Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in both legs.
News On 6
Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
Single vehicle crashes into fence of Governor’s Mansion in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A single vehicle crashed into the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion at 900 NE 23rd St around 3:05 AM. OKCPD stated the car had four occupants in which the car was going at a high rate of speed. The car was totaled and extrication of three occupants occurred on scene. One person […]
yukonprogressnews.com
Felon gets suspended sentence for Yukon grand larceny
A felon has received a four-suspended sentence for his role in a catalytic converter theft this summer at a Yukon storage business. Oklahoma City’s Daniel Thomas MacArthur, 41, pleaded no contest on Dec. 14 to grand larceny in Canadian County District Court. After accepting the plea, Judge Khristan K....
2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther
Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at vacant home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire at the corner of SW 25th and Douglas Avenue on Monday morning. Arriving crews found flames and smoke coming out of windows on the side and back of the house. They searched the home and found no...
OCPD Arrest Man Experiencing Homelessness With Weapon In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man with a weapon Friday morning near Northwest 5th Street and North Broadway Avenue in Downtown Oklahoma City. OCPD arrived on scene, where officers drew their weapons on the man and convinced him to lay his own on the ground. According to OCPD, the...
news9.com
Crews Working Rollover Crash Near NE 150th & Choctaw Road
Oklahoma City police are searching for the driver of a car that ran off the road and into a ditch Saturday night. The crash happened at NE 150th and N. Choctaw Rd. in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said this was a single vehicle, rollover crash. Police are searching for the...
News On 6
Vehicle Hits, Kills 74-Year-Old Man On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 74-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike near the Wellston exit. OHP Trooper Foster said it happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes where the man, Thien Tran, was on the side of the road working on a broken down car.
news9.com
Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC
Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
KOCO
Second Cleveland County Detention Center detainee dies this month
NORMAN, Okla. — A second Cleveland County Detention Center detainee died this month, less than two weeks after the first. Kathryn Milano, 66, died Dec. 20 from pre-existing medical conditions, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office released a statement about her death Friday, nine days later.
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
KOCO
Person dies after being struck by car on Turner Turnpike
A person died after being struck while outside their vehicle on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County on Saturday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms. Troopers received a call in the early afternoon of a car broken down on the side of the turnpike. The call said a person was walking around the vehicle.
OCPD: Two-year-old overdoses on opioids, mother arrested for interfering with treatment
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a two-year-old overdosing on opioids. It happened on Christmas morning, with officers arresting the child's mother after she tried to stop paramedics from administering Narcan to the child.
Comments / 1