Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took a suspect into custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department said a man and a woman were walking in a parking lot near Northwest 23rd Street and Villa Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in both legs.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Felon gets suspended sentence for Yukon grand larceny

A felon has received a four-suspended sentence for his role in a catalytic converter theft this summer at a Yukon storage business. Oklahoma City’s Daniel Thomas MacArthur, 41, pleaded no contest on Dec. 14 to grand larceny in Canadian County District Court. After accepting the plea, Judge Khristan K....
YUKON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther

Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
LUTHER, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at vacant home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire at the corner of SW 25th and Douglas Avenue on Monday morning. Arriving crews found flames and smoke coming out of windows on the side and back of the house. They searched the home and found no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Crews Working Rollover Crash Near NE 150th & Choctaw Road

Oklahoma City police are searching for the driver of a car that ran off the road and into a ditch Saturday night. The crash happened at NE 150th and N. Choctaw Rd. in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said this was a single vehicle, rollover crash. Police are searching for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC

Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Second Cleveland County Detention Center detainee dies this month

NORMAN, Okla. — A second Cleveland County Detention Center detainee died this month, less than two weeks after the first. Kathryn Milano, 66, died Dec. 20 from pre-existing medical conditions, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office released a statement about her death Friday, nine days later.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person dies after being struck by car on Turner Turnpike

A person died after being struck while outside their vehicle on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County on Saturday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms. Troopers received a call in the early afternoon of a car broken down on the side of the turnpike. The call said a person was walking around the vehicle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK

