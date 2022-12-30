College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
Pat Caputo: QB remains issue at Michigan
It was a golden opportunity wasted. TCU is solid, yet chances are if Michigan reaches college football’s version of the Final Four in the future the Wolverines will face a stronger squad.
MLive.com
Five things to watch as Michigan State resumes Big Ten play this week
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has had plenty of time for rest over the last three weeks. And it’s going to need it. Michigan State resumes Big Ten play on Tuesday with a home game against Nebraska, kicking off a slate of 18 Big Ten games between now and early March. Only twice in that stretch do the Spartans have more than three days off in between contests.
2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions
On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt calls for overhaul of college football officiating following Fiesta Bowl performance
Joel Klatt joined in on criticizing college football officiating following the Fiesta Bowl. Klatt referenced 2 especially egregious calls that were missed in the game, including a Roman Wilson TD that was overturned and a no-call on what seemed like targeting in the 4th. Klatt said that “officiating in CFB...
Michigan fans react to loss against TCU in Fiesta Bowl nail-biter
Tonight, there was a nail-biter in Arizona where TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The Maize and Blue lost 45 to 51.
Detroit King’s All-American lineman Johnathan Slack hopes to decide Feb. 1
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – After mowing down defenders for four seasons and winning two Michigan Division 3 state championships, Detroit King’s All-American offensive lineman Johnathan Slack knows what it takes to be successful. That’s why the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder is taking a cautious approach to ...
Look: Michigan Fans Are Furious With Late Targeting Decision
The TCU Horned Frogs just stunned the college football world. Defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU advances to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and will await the winner of Georgia and Ohio State later this evening. One of the biggest ...
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
College Basketball Odds: Maryland vs. Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023
The Maryland Terrapins take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Michigan prediction and pick. Michigan fans are lamenting the loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl, but Wolverine fans have a lot to be concerned about in college basketball, now that their football team’s season is over. The Wolverines were obliterated by 25 points by Arizona State. They just lost at home to Central Michigan. They did not win the really big nonconference games on their schedule against Kentucky and North Carolina. They have swung and missed a lot this season. This is a big challenge for the Wolverines and a very necessary game for them — if they lose, they will only dig a bigger hole for themselves and will reduce their margin for error in the coming months. Michigan has to begin stacking some wins to ensure that it won’t have to go on a six- or seven-game winning streak in late February or early March. The Wolverines have to get on a roll now and give themselves a cushion. Right now, they don’t have one.
State College
Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on
It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
Look: Legendary Michigan Star Reacts To Targeting Ruling
The officiating crew at the Fiesta Bowl had one of the worst performances we've seen in a long time. Not only did they botch two huge calls in the first half, they missed a potential targeting call on Michigan's final offensive play of the game. A TCU defender had a...
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Michigan’s walloping of Maryland men’s basketball
Maryland men’s basketball had a nightmarish start to 2023, getting destroyed by Michigan, 81-46, as Big Ten play resumed. It was the largest loss the Terps had suffered since joining the Big Ten. “There’s nothing, I don’t think there’s anything I can say besides I totally let down this...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Gary Patterson Shares Social Media Message after TCU Punches Ticket to National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football National Championship Game after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU will meet Georgia, who beat Ohio State, in the Peach Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first year on the job in Fort...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sonny Dykes celebrates TCU's improbable win over Michigan: 'All week we heard about Big Ten football'
Sonny Dykes calmly soaked in the confetti falling from above as TCU celebrated an improbable win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Dykes, the Horned Frogs coach, and the Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 victory that saw plenty of wild plays and official reviews throughout the game.
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff
It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
MLive.com
FanDuel promo code & Fiesta Bowl picks: TCU vs. Michigan prediction
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College Football Playoff is finally here, and FanDuel Sportsbook is also here to make it the best experience possible. New members can...
Michigan Picked A Hell Of A Time To Play Its Worst Game Of The Season
After playing a perfect regular season, and then a solid Big Ten title game, Michigan was sitting at 13-0 and favored to beat TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Then, in said bowl game, the Wolverines did about a dozen things that they hadn't done all year long, which resulted in a 51-45 loss.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight
The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
