Meridian Bank House of the Week: Exquisite French Tudor-Style Estate in Erwinna

A unique, luxury home in Bucks County has recently hit the market, and homeowners need to take a look at this one-of-a-kind house.

Located in Tinicum Township, this amazing home is located with the Palisades School District, making it a great spot for families looking to move into the area.

Surrounded by Bucks County’s natural woodland landscape, this French Tudor-style home offers both modern convenience and the wonders of the great outdoors.

The kitchen features attractive granite countertops, hardwood floors, countertop dining, maple cabinets, large adjacent walk in pantry. The library is a handsome room with walls of bookcases and provides a great office space. The home’s upstairs studio offers the potential for a variety of uses.

You’ll be quite taken by the stunning architecture and at the same time, distracted by the extensive landscaping and hardscaping.

Read and see more of this house at 2 Cedar Lane in Erwinna, listed for $3,150,000, on EveryHome.com .