Bucks County, PA

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Exquisite French Tudor-Style Estate in Erwinna

 3 days ago

The home is located in a wonderful part of Bucks County.Photo byBright MLS

A unique, luxury home in Bucks County has recently hit the market, and homeowners need to take a look at this one-of-a-kind house.

Photo byBright MLS

Located in Tinicum Township, this amazing home is located with the Palisades School District, making it a great spot for families looking to move into the area.

Photo byBright MLS

Surrounded by Bucks County’s natural woodland landscape, this French Tudor-style home offers both modern convenience and the wonders of the great outdoors.

Photo byBright MLS

The kitchen features attractive granite countertops, hardwood floors, countertop dining, maple cabinets, large adjacent walk in pantry. The library is a handsome room with walls of bookcases and provides a great office space. The home’s upstairs studio offers the potential for a variety of uses.

Photo byBright MLS

You’ll be quite taken by the stunning architecture and at the same time, distracted by the extensive landscaping and hardscaping.

Photo byBright MLS

Read and see more of this house at 2 Cedar Lane in Erwinna, listed for $3,150,000, on EveryHome.com.

Check out BUCKSCO Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

