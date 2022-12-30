Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: C.J. Stroud makes his case as QB1, Raiders land Will Levis at No. 7
For some strange reason, much of the draft-related discussions during college football season was about Bryce Young, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson ... and, oh yeah, C.J. Stroud. This had less to do with Stroud, who had a stellar campaign for the Buckeyes, and more to do with the other three names; Alabama's Young is historically undersized, Levis had a forgettable season for Kentucky, and Richardson probably should've returned to Florida after an uneven year.
Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 17
By the time of kickoff on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) will have a good idea of what is required to make the postseason. The Washington Commanders play the Cleveland Browns in the early timeslot, and if the Commanders lose, the Packers will know that two wins – over the Minnesota Vikings this week and the Detroit Lions next week – will get them into the postseason.
Yardbarker
Tyler Lockett Among 6 Seahawks Listed Questionable to Play vs. Jets
After returning to practice earlier this week, the Seahawks listed receiver Tyler Lockett and five other players as questionable to suit up against the Jets in a must-win Week 17 clash at Lumen Field. Making a rapid recovery following surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand one...
NFC playoff scenarios for final wild card spot revealed
Week 17 of the NFL season is nearly complete, and only one week of the regular season remains. We now have a much clearer picture of the NFC postseason chase. On Sunday, two NFC teams were eliminated from playoff contention: the Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints. Even though the Saints won, both they and... The post NFC playoff scenarios for final wild card spot revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wdhn.com
Top 10 Week 17 Fantasy Takeaways
Tom Brady and Mike Evans are league winners. Justin Jefferson? Not so much. Championship week in the world of fantasy football was much like every other week of this season … wacky and oftentimes unpredictable. A number of “unstartable” fantasy quarterbacks like Jarrett Stidham, Russell Wilson (he’s been unstartable), Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold were among the top 10 players at the position based on fantasy points. Stidham outscored all but two quarterbacks heading into the Sunday night game, and he did it against the San Francisco 49ers defense!
CBS Sports
USC vs. Tulane live stream, watch online, TV channel, Cotton Bowl odds, spread, prediction, pick
The Cotton Bowl serves the focus yet again for one of the most interesting matchups of the New Year's Six bowl games as No. 10 USC takes on No. 16 Tulane on Monday. The game features the Pac-12 runner-up against the champion of the American Athletic Conference with the Green Wave having claimed the New Year's Six spot devoted to the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion.
NFL mock draft: 4 surprise teams should trade up for Bryce Young
Ahead of Bryce Young’s final game with Alabama, it’s not too early to look ahead to his pro prospects. The NFL Draft is just a few months away. Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud will battle it out in early 2023 to determine which quarterback is selected first overall, and which will be relegated to JUST a top-5 pick. Life is tough as a top QB prospect, isn’t it?
KING 5
NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 17 games
SEATTLE — The Seahawks took care of business on Sunday, but still will need some help to clinch the final spot in the NFC playoffs. Six of the seven seeds have been clinched, and the Seahawks will be competing with the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers for that final berth.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers vs. Panthers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for Week 17 game
This game will go a long way towards determining the NFC South champion. This NFC South grudge match is underway, as the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken the field with the NFC South hanging in the balance. The Buccaneers can clinch the division today with a win, while the Panthers need to win here and defeat the New Orleans Saints next week to earn their first playoff berth since 2017.
CBS Sports
Could Derek Carr be dealt during Super Bowl week? Raiders facing a hard deadline of Feb. 15 for a decision
Though there's a slim, outside chance he can ultimately return, Derek Carr is very likely done as the franchise quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders after this week's benching. Carr opted to go away from the team for the final two weeks to not be a distraction. While that may...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 17 Running Back Rankings: Cam Akers, Tyler Allgeier emerging as late studs
Before we get to my Week 17 running back rankings, here are my thoughts on five of the biggest questions about the position this week:. Stevenson has been one of the better backs in Fantasy this season, so his stinker in Week 16 – 30 rushing yards, two catches for 3 yards – was especially shocking. If you survived that game, however, there's no way I'm going away from Stevenson. He struggled Saturday, yes, but he also still played 91% of the snaps, so I think you can pretty fairly write it off as some bad variance. Now, maybe Stevenson isn't healthy – he's been dealing with an ankle injury over the past few weeks – and maybe Damien Harris comes back from his own injury and lessens Stevenson's role. But I'm not expecting that to be too big of a concern. Stevenson might lose a few carries to Harris, maybe, but he still has the pass-catching role, and that's the most important thing for me.
CBS Sports
Monday Night Football odds, line: Bengals vs. Bills prediction, NFL picks, best bets by expert on 48-31 run
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) in a bout between heavyweights in the AFC on Monday Night Football. This contest features a pair of top-seven passing offenses. Cincinnati is currently fifth in the league in passing offense (269.2) and Buffalo is seventh with 259.5 passing yards per game. Cincinnati has gone over 300 passing yards in three games. Meanwhile, Buffalo has thrown for 300-plus yards in five games. Both teams are still fighting for the top overall seed in the 2022 AFC playoff bracket.
Late-season winning streak is meaningful for Saints' Allen
Saints coach Dennis Allen says New Orleans' current three-game winning streak is meaningful even if it won't help the club reach the playoffs
Lovie Fraudulent & Foolish Take on 1 Texans Win vs. No. 1 Overall Pick
Texans coach Lovie Smith - incredibly - is making the argument that the No. 1 overall pick isn't really better than the next couple of picks. ... and that a meaningless Week 18 win would trump 'em all.
CBS Sports
Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Kansas City Chiefs are 13-0 against the Denver Broncos since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Kansas City and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 1 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Suffers injury Sunday
Williams (neck) has left Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams suffered a burner, or stinger, which he has been dealing with for multiple weeks now. While he is out, Ryder Anderson and Henry Mondeaux will both be candidates to see extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win
Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Not suiting up Sunday
Chubb (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 contest against New England. An ankle injury kept Chubb out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday during Week 17 prep, though he was able to log a limited session Friday. However, that wasn't enough for him to take the field Sunday versus the Patriots. Chubb will thus miss his first game of the campaign, and Andrew Van Ginkel will likely start in his place.
CBS Sports
Ravens vs. Steelers score: Pittsburgh stays alive in playoff race following Kenny Pickett's late heroics
The Steelers remain in the hunt for the AFC's final playoff spot. Ben Roethlisberger capped off his stellar 18-year career by leading the Steelers to a come-front behind win in Baltimore. A year later, Roethlisberger's successor, Kenny Pickett, led Pittsburgh to a dramatic, last-minute win in Baltimore that kept the Steelers' playoff hopes alive.
CBS Sports
Rams' Taylor Rapp: Ties for team lead in tackles
Rapp recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Chargers. It was an overall quiet night for a Rams defense that was a week removed from dismantling the Broncos, but Rapp continued to stuff the stat sheet, bringing his total tackles on the year up to 87 with one game left to go. A lost season for the Rams comes to a close against the Seahawks in Week 18, and while Rapp only managed four tackles against them in Week 13, he did tack on a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.
