Weather: Here comes the rain

Powerful thunderstorms are moving across Louisiana with the New Orleans region in the target.

Rain will likely arrive after sunrise and will last into early afternoon.

Expect pockets of heavy rain that means water could pool in low spots on roadways.

One-to-two inches of rain is expected to fall in a short amount of time.

Isolated strong storms are also expected.

Gusty winds and even an isolated tornado are possible with the system.

Things should settle down by Friday evening with a few showers possible Saturday morning.

Expect a dry afternoon and evening.

New Year's Eve plans look good to go with partly cloudy skies and a cool feel in the 50s. New Year's Day will be dry and comfortable in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Heavy rain through the day. Mostly cloudy. Higher humidity.

Low: S 62 N 59. High: 70.

SATURDAY - NEW YEAR'S EVE:

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers early in the day, then dry by evening. Low: S 62 N: 59. High: 72.

Midnight forecast: 60 and partly cloudy.

SUNDAY - NEW YEAR'S DAY:

Clouds and sun. Dry and comfortable. Low: S 55 N: 50. High: 73.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. 20% chance of isolated showers.

Low: S 63, N 60. High: 77.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. 50% chance of rain. A few strong storms possible. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 71.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. 20% chance of rain. Low: S 59, N 57. High: 69.