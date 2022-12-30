ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Weather: Here comes the rain

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMsMu_0jyfEWb700

Powerful thunderstorms are moving across Louisiana with the New Orleans region in the target.

Rain will likely arrive after sunrise and will last into early afternoon.

Expect pockets of heavy rain that means water could pool in low spots on roadways.

One-to-two inches of rain is expected to fall in a short amount of time.

Isolated strong storms are also expected.

Gusty winds and even an isolated tornado are possible with the system.

Things should settle down by Friday evening with a few showers possible Saturday morning.

Expect a dry afternoon and evening.

New Year's Eve plans look good to go with partly cloudy skies and a cool feel in the 50s. New Year's Day will be dry and comfortable in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Heavy rain through the day. Mostly cloudy. Higher humidity.
Low: S 62 N 59. High: 70.

SATURDAY - NEW YEAR'S EVE:

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers early in the day, then dry by evening. Low: S 62 N: 59. High: 72.

Midnight forecast: 60 and partly cloudy.

SUNDAY - NEW YEAR'S DAY:

Clouds and sun. Dry and comfortable. Low: S 55 N: 50. High: 73.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. 20% chance of isolated showers.
Low: S 63, N 60. High: 77.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. 50% chance of rain. A few strong storms possible. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 71.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. 20% chance of rain. Low: S 59, N 57. High: 69.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

More fog today, stormy weather tomorrow

The second day of 2023 started just like the first, with extremely thick fog across South Louisiana. “This week features fog, thunderstorms and eventually a chilly snap,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
LOUISIANA STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Monday Weather: warm and humid, potential for storms this afternoon

From the NWS: A few rounds of severe thunderstorms are expected from late this afternoon through the daytime Tuesday. The first rounds of storms will mainly impact parts of north Louisiana and Arkansas, and northwest Mississippi late this afternoon and again early Tuesday morning. Storms will weaken as they move eastward tomorrow morning. An additional round of severe storms is expected Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Tornadoes (some possibly strong), damaging wind gusts, and large hail are all possible with these storms.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox17.com

Code Red Weather: Strong storms expected, tornados possible

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather alert for strong to severe thunderstorms that will impact Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky late Monday night into Tuesday. Scattered showers can be expected for the daylight hours of Monday, however, this is not anything we have to worry about. An incoming cold front will move in early Tuesday and bring the potential for all modes of severe weather.
TENNESSEE STATE
wtva.com

Threat for severe weather leading us into the first full week of the new year

The first week of 2023 will have a warm start with wake up temperatures in the low 60s, and a high of 71 degrees. We could see some patchy fog and light scattered showers Monday morning as we have warm air advection occurring. The scattered showers become more widespread by the early afternoon before we begin to track out some thunderstorm activity by early Monday evening.
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NBC News

Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east

Severe winds damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session, amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. There were no injuries reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
ARKANSAS STATE
wdayradionow.com

Winter Storm To Affect Areas South

A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon

Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
LOUISIANA STATE
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

Helicopter located in Gulf after oil rig crash; new details surrounding Louisiana-based aircraft company, other passengers

LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - Four days after the helicopter crash that killed four men in the Gulf of Mexico, family confirms the helicopter has been located. Three oil rig workers and a pilot were on board when the Bell 407 helicopter crashed Thursday morning as it was departing an oil platform. Now, the next steps are raising the aircraft and recovering the men, though family isn’t yet sure when this process officially begins or how soon their loved ones will come home.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy