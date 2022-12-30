(Associated Press) — The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night’s estimated $685 million jackpot. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. Mega Millions says no ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7.

