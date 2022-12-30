Read full article on original website
(Associated Press) — The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night’s estimated $685 million jackpot. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. Mega Millions says no ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7.
(NEXSTAR) – Without a winner in Friday’s drawing, the current Mega Millions jackpot has grown to the fourth-largest in the lottery game’s history. It has also become one of the largest in U.S. history. The current Mega Millions jackpot has been brewing since October, and now stands...
After Nephew Buys Lottery Ticket as a Gift, Aunt Later Sues Him for $1.2 million
Barb and Tyrone were a typical aunt and nephew duo, with a close and loving relationship. So, when Tyrone surprised Barb with a lottery ticket for her birthday, she was overjoyed.
