Read full article on original website
Related
jtv.tv
Swihart Hustling to Raise Funds for Overseas Wrestling Trip
Hanover-Horton High School wrestler Danni Swihart, top, demonstrates a move against her sister, Drew, during a clinic last week at HHHS. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (January 1, 2023 8:00 AM) It has been a while since Hanover-Horton High School wrestler Danni Swihart was apprehensive heading onto a mat.
WLNS
1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
Michigan freshman linebacker enters the Transfer Portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Monday afternoon. “My parents and I sat down recently to discuss my future endeavors as a student athlete. After much prayer and discussion, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal,” he wrote. “Special thanks to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Minter, and his defensive staff for their time and support. I’d like to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding administration and training staff.
Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal
Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season. The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.
2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions
On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
echo-pilot.com
Maryland at Michigan odds, picks and predictions
The 21st-ranked Maryland Terrapins (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) visit Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 1-0) Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Michigan odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. After a strong...
Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review
Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
Look: Legendary Michigan Star Reacts To Targeting Ruling
The officiating crew at the Fiesta Bowl had one of the worst performances we've seen in a long time. Not only did they botch two huge calls in the first half, they missed a potential targeting call on Michigan's final offensive play of the game. A TCU defender had a...
JJ McCarthy makes big promise after Michigan’s season comes to an end
JJ McCarthy made a big promise after his Michigan Wolverines’ season came to an end on Saturday. Michigan lost 51-45 to TCU in the CFP semifinal game between the teams at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. TCU wanted to make McCarthy beat them, and the sophomore failed to do so. McCarthy threw two... The post JJ McCarthy makes big promise after Michigan’s season comes to an end appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
jtv.tv
Monday, January 2, 2023
Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Jacob Sinkoff, Emergency Services Physician, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Steve Sauter & Joe Shaughnessy, Vice Presidents, Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI). Jim Dolson, US Staffing.9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from November 23. Monday on The...
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff
It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
Michigan fans react to loss against TCU in Fiesta Bowl nail-biter
Tonight, there was a nail-biter in Arizona where TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The Maize and Blue lost 45 to 51.
CFB world reacts to Michigan fan’s shocking serial killer shirt
The Michigan Wolverines were the No. 2 team in the country entering the 2022 Fiesta Bowl against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs, but the blood rivalry with the Ohio State Buckeyes is still on the mind of at least one fan in blue. During Michigan’s disastrous first half, in which the Wolverines trailed 21-3 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Michigan fan’s shocking serial killer shirt appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
13abc.com
Stebbins St. building to be demolished after Monday morning fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant building on Stebbins Street is going to be demolished after it was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. Officials say flames were still visible after fire crews spent two hours fighting the fire, which also caused slight damage to a neighboring house.
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Unbelievable: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day with Winning Lottery Numbers
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
What’s up with I-69 construction?
The news on the project to reconstruct I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is generally good. This project is close to 70 percent done
WLNS
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
Comments / 0