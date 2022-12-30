Read full article on original website
KeepTheFaith
3d ago
Bless her Lord. I can't imagine. I can relate in a horrific way tho- remembering like it was yesterday tho it was 30+ yrs ago that a Fl State Trooper knocked on our door in the early am hrs to tell us that my step brother (age24- on a visit home from being stationed in Germany for 2 yrs)- had been killed in a double hit and run. Why people drive under the influence when they know how it impairs the brain is something I will never understand. Selfish to risk others lives. Makes me literally sick. I was born impaired from it- that’s forever too- just like DEAD. Please don’t drink and drive- get a ride.
