Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the New Year’s Day attack on a complex in the Russian-occupied city of Makiivka. “On December 31, up to 10 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed and damaged” in the town of Makiivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement. It said the human “losses” were still being established.

28 MINUTES AGO