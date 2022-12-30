ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 314 of the invasion

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the New Year’s Day attack on a complex in the Russian-occupied city of Makiivka. “On December 31, up to 10 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed and damaged” in the town of Makiivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement. It said the human “losses” were still being established.
YourCentralValley.com

Deportations rise, but not on par with Title 42 expulsions

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Federal officials say they removed 72,177 migrants in fiscal year 2022 who were not amenable to swift Title 42 expulsions. More than half of those (44,096) had a criminal history. The removals represent a substantial increase over the 59,011 deportations reported in fiscal year 2021 but lag the nearly […]
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported. Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party and a secretary of the party’s Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee’s annual meeting last week, the official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.

