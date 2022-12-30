Read full article on original website
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 314 of the invasion
Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the New Year’s Day attack on a complex in the Russian-occupied city of Makiivka. “On December 31, up to 10 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed and damaged” in the town of Makiivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement. It said the human “losses” were still being established.
Deportations rise, but not on par with Title 42 expulsions
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Federal officials say they removed 72,177 migrants in fiscal year 2022 who were not amenable to swift Title 42 expulsions. More than half of those (44,096) had a criminal history. The removals represent a substantial increase over the 59,011 deportations reported in fiscal year 2021 but lag the nearly […]
South Korea says it is in talks over joint planning and implementation of U.S. nuclear asset operations
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States are discussing joint planning and implementation of operations involving U.S. nuclear assets to counter North Korea's threats, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday.
North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported. Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party and a secretary of the party’s Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee’s annual meeting last week, the official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.
