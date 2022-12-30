ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US grapples with ‘travesty’ of untreated hepatitis C

WASHINGTON — Too many Americans are missing out on a cure for hepatitis C, and a study underway in a hard-hit corner of Kentucky is exploring a simple way to start changing that. The key: On-the-spot diagnosis to replace today’s multiple-step testing. In about an hour and with...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Fact-checking claims about ‘gene therapy,’ Hooters rebranding and more

CLAIM: An at-home rapid test that can detect both the coronavirus and influenza A and B is proof that COVID-19 and flu are the same disease. THE FACTS: The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, and the product in a photo circulating on social media tests separately for each.

