Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Reading minds: Scientists think solution for honeybee decline may lie in insects’ brains
PHILADELPHIA — The honeybees looked perfectly healthy, buzzing about their boxy wooden hive on a warm autumn day in central Pennsylvania. Elizabeth Capaldi suspected otherwise. Clad in a protective white suit and hat, the biologist reached out with a gloved hand to capture one of the insects in a...
Channel 3000
What to know about heart rate variability — the biometric most fitness trackers measure
Your heart beats around 100,000 times every day. Heart rate is a key marker of cardiovascular activity and an important vital sign. But your pulse is not as steady as a precision clock – nor would you want it to be. As a cardiovascular physiologist, I measure heart rate...
Channel 3000
US grapples with ‘travesty’ of untreated hepatitis C
WASHINGTON — Too many Americans are missing out on a cure for hepatitis C, and a study underway in a hard-hit corner of Kentucky is exploring a simple way to start changing that. The key: On-the-spot diagnosis to replace today’s multiple-step testing. In about an hour and with...
Channel 3000
Fact-checking claims about ‘gene therapy,’ Hooters rebranding and more
CLAIM: An at-home rapid test that can detect both the coronavirus and influenza A and B is proof that COVID-19 and flu are the same disease. THE FACTS: The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, and the product in a photo circulating on social media tests separately for each.
Asthenia: The common signs of pancreatic cancer that appears in 86% of cases according to the research
Pancreatic cancer, characterized by a poor prognosis, is one of the worst diagnoses in the group of cancers. However, this culprit can also be treated if detected early. Asthenia could be your body’s subtle way of warning you of ongoing pancreatic cancer.
Comments / 0