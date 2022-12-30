Read full article on original website
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
ringsidenews.com
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Claims Jungle Boy Was Unhappy With FTR Joining AEW
FTR’s arrival in All Elite Wrestling was a huge deal, but not everyone was thrilled to see the former Revival show up. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler arrived in AEW in May of 2020, just one month after their departure from WWE. Speaking on the FTR podcast, Harwood said...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
Popculture
Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement
A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s Episodes Of ‘Being The Elite’ & AEW Dark: Elevation, More
You can check out this week’s edition of ‘Being the Elite’ below. This episode is titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project. * Hikaru...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jon Moxley To Speak On AEW Dynamite, Matches Announced For NJPW Strong
Jon Moxley will address the AEW Galaxy on the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. AEW made the official announcement on Monday night, writing:. “This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!”
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT (1/3/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:. * Extreme Resolution Match: Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn. * Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker contract signing for New Year’s Evil. * Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Compares The Acclaimed To D-Generation X
The Acclaimed enjoyed a strong booking in 2022 and closed out the year as the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. With Billy Gunn in their corner, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have rapidly risen through the tag team division, going as far as eclipsing FTR in AEW. On the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Kingston & Wheeler Yuta’s New Year’s Message, Danhausen Note, More
AEW wrestlers Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta wished fans a Happy New Year in a video that was posted on the official Twitter account of AEW Japan:. “Happy New Year from Yuta Wheeler @WheelerYuta and Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981. Happy new year. Best regards for this year.”. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Kingston On His Match With Jun Akiyama, Future Dream Opponents, More
AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston recently took the time to speak with Dark Puroresu Flowsion. During the interview, Kingston touched on how he felt after his ‘dream match’ with Jun Akiyama on the AEW Full Gear pre-show, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and more. You can check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out
On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Alexa Bliss DQ’d After Bloodying Bianca Belair During RAW Title Match
Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship on this week’s inaugural Monday Night RAW of 2023. However, The Goddess was disqualified for snapping and assaulting the referee and Belair. In the final moments of the match, Bliss battled Belair on the outside of the ring...
