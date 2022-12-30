ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Liv Morgan React To Their 2022

With 2022 coming to an end in a matter of hours, WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Liv Morgan took to social media to reflect on their incredible year with the company. First up, Roxanne Perez wrote,. “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”. Jade added,
Dax Harwood Claims Jungle Boy Was Unhappy With FTR Joining AEW

FTR’s arrival in All Elite Wrestling was a huge deal, but not everyone was thrilled to see the former Revival show up. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler arrived in AEW in May of 2020, just one month after their departure from WWE. Speaking on the FTR podcast, Harwood said...
Report – Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch No Longer Planned For WrestleMania 39

Following Ronda Rousey’s WWE return at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, it was reported that the former UFC fighter would face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. While Flair handed Ronda Rousey the first singles loss of her WWE career on Night...
Matt Hardy Compares The Acclaimed To D-Generation X

The Acclaimed enjoyed a strong booking in 2022 and closed out the year as the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. With Billy Gunn in their corner, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have rapidly risen through the tag team division, going as far as eclipsing FTR in AEW. On the...
Eric Bischoff Reveals His First Impressions Of TNA Wrestling

Grateful recently sent us an excerpt from Eric Bischoff’s new book that features his comments on his first impression of TNA Wrestling. In the time since WCW was sold to WWE, the unfortunately-named TNA Wrestling (as in Total Non-Stop Action) was founded in 2002, operating exclusively as a pay-per-view operation in its infancy. In 2004, the company struck a deal with Fox Sports Net, and in 2005, it secured a Saturday night time slot with Spike TV (now known as the Paramount Network). Despite the presence of numerous former WCW (and WWE) stars on its roster, and the fact that many of the production staff in TNA had worked for me in WCW, the notion that somehow TNA was a ‘spiritual successor’ to WCW struck me, quite frankly, as ridiculous.
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17

Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
Dax Harwood Believes Jim Cornette Is Allowed His Opinions On Wrestling

During the latest edition of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast, FTR’s Dax Harwood commented on Jim Cornette being allowed to have his opinion on pro wrestling despite not agreeing with everything he says on his podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Cody Rhodes’ Return Reportedly Won’t Be A Surprise

As noted on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE began to hype up the pending return of Cody Rhodes, who has been sidelined for the past several months with a pectoral injury. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that the creative direction for Rhodes’ return ahead of WrestleMania 39 is not expected to be any sort of surprise.
Kevin Nash ‘Awards’ CM Punk His “Boo Boo Face Of The Year”

CM Punk may never hold championship gold as a professional wrestler again, but he did recently ‘win’ an award from Kevin Nash. Punk has not been seen on AEW programming since All Out 2022 due to his post-show comments and the backstage fight. During the latest episode of...
CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out

On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year

Former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say On the Demi Awards episode of his Undisputed Podcast (via Wrestling Inc):. “Match of the year...
Eddie Kingston On His Match With Jun Akiyama, Future Dream Opponents, More

AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston recently took the time to speak with Dark Puroresu Flowsion. During the interview, Kingston touched on how he felt after his ‘dream match’ with Jun Akiyama on the AEW Full Gear pre-show, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and more. You can check out the...
Jon Moxley To Speak On AEW Dynamite, Matches Announced For NJPW Strong

Jon Moxley will address the AEW Galaxy on the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. AEW made the official announcement on Monday night, writing:. “This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!”
Cain Velasquez Reflects On WWE Debut Against Brock Lesnar At Crown Jewel

In April 2020, Cain Velasquez was released from his WWE contract due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The former UFC athlete then went on to return to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. At the 2019 Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Velasquez made his in-ring debut for WWE in a...
Konnan Doesn’t Believe FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW

During the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, AAA booker Konnan commented on the status of FTR in AEW and whether he believes they are being held back by Tony Khan’s booking. He said,. “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick...
Will Ospreay On His Title Defense vs. Kenny Omega, More

Ahead of defending his title against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay was interviewed by Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Ospreay touched on his title defense against The Cleaner, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada, a potential...

